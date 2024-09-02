Brad Pitt makes red carpet debut with girlfriend Ines de Ramon at Venice Film Festival: Pics
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Venice Film Festival premiere of his movie Wolfs.
Brad Pitt arrived at the red carpet of his new movie Wolfs with girlfriend Ines de Ramon. The couple made their official red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday. The couple was first linked in 2022. (Also read: Brad Pitt makes it official with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 34; holds her hand at British Grand Prix: Pics)
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon at Venice
Several pictures and videos of Brad along with Ines surfaced on social media, where the two smiled at the crowd and joined the rest of the cast of the film, including George Clooney and Amy Ryan. The pair held hands and posed for photographers.
For the occasion, Brad looked sharp in a Louis Vuitton ensemble whereas Ines stunned in a white one-shoulder gown.
George Clooney also brought wife Amal Clooney to the premiere, who chose a yellow Atelier Versace gown for the occasion.
Brad and Ines had earlier attended the 2024 British Grand Prix in July. It was at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival last year where Brad was first spotted with Ines although he did not pose on the red carpet with her. The couple also went on a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in 2023. There were also reports that Brad is ready to propose to Ines very soon and is inclined to start a family with her.
Meanwhile, Brad's ex-wife Angelina Jolie was also present at the festival with her new film Maria. It was reported by Page Six that the festival took extra precautions to avoid any run-ins between the two amid their thorny divorce proceedings.
Wolfs is an action comedy film written and directed by Jon Watts. It stars Brad and George as two professional fixers who want to work alone, but are foced to come together after being hired for the same job. After the premiere in Venice, the film received a four-minute standing ovation.
