George Clooney rushes to help photographer after accident at Wolfs premiere, lightens mood by turning into…

After arriving at the premiere of his latest movie, Wolfs, in the Venice Film Festival along with his wife Amal Clooney, the 63-year-old Hollywood legend sprung into action after a photographer fell in front of him and rushed over to offer assistance without any hesitation.

As Amal looked on, the Oscar-winning actor knelt down and extended his hand to ensure that the photographer was back on his feet.

In order to lighten the mood, George made goofy faces on the red carpet, ensuring that the cameraperson get some excellent shots for his efforts. At one point, the actor grabbed the photographer’s camera for sometime and tried his hand at his job.

While he was having fun, Amal strode past in a yellow corseted gown, radiating grace.

At the much awaited ceremony, the couple appeared as enamored as ever as they posed for pictures, with Amal wrapping her arm around George.

George co-stars with Brad Pitt in the movie as criminal “clean up” experts who are unintentionally engaged for the same task, which is disposing of a body in a hotel room.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney reportedly received $35 million each for their roles in the caper movie and demanded that it be released in theaters.

George refuted the claim that their fees was $35 million, stating that the actual amount was “many many millions below” that sum, Daily Mail reported.

Calling the whole thing “bummer,” he stated, “We would have liked that, we wanted that, and Brad and I gave some of our salary back to do that. We have had some bumps along the way, and that happens.”

However, creators Apple had a change of heart, and the movie, which experts believe cost up to $200 million in total, is now only being shown in theaters in the United States for one week.

It is said to be the most expensive TV movie ever created as it will go to streaming in several regions.