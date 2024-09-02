Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon, George Clooney and Amal Clooney chanel simple elegance on double date in Venice. Pics inside

Brad Pitt and George Clooney are in Venice to attend the 81st Venice Film Festival for their debut crime thriller, Wolfs. Last night, the actors took their partners - Amal Clooney and Ines de Ramon - out on a date romantic double date. They channelled simple Italian elegance for the outing. Brad Pitt, his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, George Clooney, and Amal Clooney are in Venice. (AP )

Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon with Amal Clooney and George Clooney enjoy a double date

Brad Pitt with Ines de Ramon and George Clooney with his wife, Amal Clooney, enjoyed a picturesque taxi boat ride to take in the scenes of Venice. The group was spotted waving to fans before arriving at a restaurant for dinner. Reportedly, they dined at Ristorante Da Ivo in Venice, a favourite restaurant of George and Amal Clooney and a must-stop for the couple whenever they travel to the city.

Amal Clooney's timeless look

Amal Clooney never fails to make a statement with her impeccable sartorial choices. For the double date night in Venice, the British lawyer and human rights activist embodied old-school glamour in a timeless black dress - mixing comfort and elegance into a date-night staple.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney clicked while exiting the restaurant. (Instagram)

Amal's outfit features a plunging V-neckline, spaghetti straps, a figure-skimming fit, a backless design, and a high-low hem with sheer layers of fabric flowing behind her. She paired the dress with a matching black stole draped on her arms and statement jewels, including gold and emerald earrings, rings, and stilettos.

Meanwhile, siren red lips, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, glowing skin, and darkened brows rounded off the makeup. Lastly, Amal left her long hair loose and styled them in soft, blow-dried waves.

What did George Clooney and Brad Pitt wear?

George complemented his beautiful wife in a dapper navy suit and a crisp white button-up shirt. He paired the outfit with black patent leather loafers that added a slick touch.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt wore a fitted white shirt with linen pants accented with black stripes. He styled the ensemble with white-and-brown snakeskin loafers, diamond bracelets, a silver watch, and rings. Ines complemented him in a figure-hugging, ruched black dress. She styled it with dangling earrings and stilettos.