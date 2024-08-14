George Clooney got ‘irritated’ and fired back at Quentin Tarantino over ‘not a movie star’ comment

George Clooney recently expressed severe frustration with filmmaker Quentin Tarantino after some harsh comments were made about his career. George Clooney expressed frustration with Quentin Tarantino after the director downplayed Clooney's status as a movie star(File)

The 63-year-old icon, who is usually reserved about airing grievances publicly, was visibly irked after Tarantino remarked that Clooney is “not a movie star.”

In a recent interview, Tarantino, a director with whom Clooney once collaborated on the film From Dusk 'til Dawn, downplayed Clooney's status as a leading man in Hollywood.

Opening up about the surprising feud during a joint interview with Brad Pitt for the September issue of GQ magazine, Clooney shared, “Quentin said some sh*t about me recently, so I’m a little irritated by him.”

“He did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about [Brad Pitt], and somebody else, and then this guy goes, ‘Well, what about George?’ He goes, ‘He’s not a movie star.’”

Clooney expressed his disbelief, particularly at Tarantino's suggestion that he hadn't made a significant film since the year 2000. “And then he literally said something like, 'Name me a movie since the millennium.' And I was like, ‘Since the millennium? That’s kind of my whole f**ing career.’”

“So now I’m like, all right, dude, f**k off. I don’t mind giving him sh*t.”

It's clear that Tarantino's comments struck Clooney's nerve

Clooney has had a prolific career over the past two decades, which includes two Academy Awards—one for Best Supporting Actor in Syriana in 2005 and another for his role as a producer on Argo and starring in numerous critically acclaimed films.

Clooney also told GQ, “I wrote a Broadway play, Good Night, and Good Luck,” referring to the stage adaptation of the 2005 film he directed, which was itself an exploration of the life of journalist Edward R. Murrow.

“I’m going to be on Broadway. Look, that’s going to be six months of my life in New York... I’m going to give myself time with my kids. I really enjoy driving them to school, and my wife and I are having a really wonderful time. So I don’t want to lose all of that. But this is an opportunity to do something that I have never done before. I’ve never been on Broadway,” the veteran Batman star added.