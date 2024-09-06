Lady Gaga reveals massive engagement ring from fiance Michael Polansky at Venice Film Festival

Lady Gaga finally blessed her fans by publicly showing off her engagement ring at the Venice Film Festival. Gaga, adorned with jewels, added a personal touch to her outfit with her sparkling ring given by her fiancé Michael Polansky. Lady Gaga reveals her jaw-dropping engagement ring.(Instagram)

Stunning as ever, she paired the ring with a black Christian Dior Haute Couture dress and a massive headpiece by Philip Treacy, as reported by Fox News. She also wore a bling-worthy necklace, earrings, and bracelet by Tiffany&Co. to complete her glamorous look for the day, adding more spark to her gorgeous engagement ring.

All about Lady Gaga's Engagement Ring

On Wednesday, Lady Gaga walked the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival at the Lido di Venezia. She was seen with her fiancé Michael Polansky, showing off her engagement ring while attending the premiere of her film ‘Joker: Folie á Deux.’ Even a glimpse of the massive diamond could leave anyone shocked.

As reported by Hello Magazine, the ring costs approximately $578,000 and is surely a sight to behold. The ring holds an eight-carat, oval shaped solitaire at its center and it has been set in platinum.

The Grammy award winner also flaunted the ring while she shared a kiss with her now-confirmed fiancé in Venice, and the cameras could not help snapping the moment. Fans have since been posting and sharing the precious moment all over the internet.

According to Fox News, the couple walked out of Hotel Cipriani holding hands and publicly displayed affection for each other. However, all eyes were on Gaga's eight-carat token of love, which has been in the spotlight since the Venice Film Festival began.

When did Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky get engaged?

The couple started dating during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Interestingly, Gaga told Vogue that her mother met Polansky at a Born This Way philanthropic event before she did. She disclosed, “My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’ and I said ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!” The singer finally met him in Los Angeles at Napster co-founder Sean Parker's 40th birthday in December 2019.

Michael also told Vogue, “I was struck immediately by her warmth and openness-- she was so genuinely curious about what my life was like growing up in Minnesota.” The couple initially talked on the phone for weeks, then went on their first date and fell in love. After that, COVID-19 hit the world, and the couple decided to stay in her Malibu house for over a year.

The couple has been together since then and has been dating for around five years. However, things changed when the businessman and singer decided to get engaged in April after a day of rock climbing.

The Born This Way star recently confirmed their engagement at the 2024 Paris Olympics, when she introduced Polansky to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal as her fiancé. Fans have since wanted to know more about the couple and their adventurous journey.