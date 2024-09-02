Recent breakthrough in COVID-19 vaccination: Indian Immunologicals Ltd unveils first needle-free booster vaccine

In a recent development, Hyderabad-based Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) in collaboration with Griffith University in Australia has made a significant breakthrough in COVID-19 vaccination technology. The company has announced the development of a needle-free intranasal booster vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, in a recent press release. Indian Immunologicals Ltd unveils first needle-free booster vaccine

“This accomplishment signifies a major step forward in our battle against COVID-19. The development of this vaccine not only highlights our dedication to innovation in public health but also demonstrates the company’s capability in adopting novel technology,” said managing director of IIL, K Anand Kumar, in a statement.

How does it work?

According to the press release, the innovative vaccine sports an attenuated formulation that uses advanced codon de-optimisation technology; this involves decreasing the frequency of underrepresented codon pairs (genetic determinants for amino acids) without changing the amino acid sequences. The technique allows for precise attenuation of the virus, making the vaccine both highly effective and safe. Unlike traditional methods of virus attenuation, which can take years, codon de-optimisation is faster, potentially accelerating the availability of vaccines.

This intranasal vaccine is administered through the nose

Unlike traditional vaccines that require injection, this intranasal vaccine is administered through the nose and it's delivery offers several advantages, primarily its non-invasive nature which could lead to higher vaccination rates. This method also simplifies the vaccination process by eliminating the need for needles, making it more accessible and less intimidating for individuals. By promoting easier immunisation, IIL aims to protect a larger segment of the population, thereby contributing to broader public health efforts.

It is stated that the vaccine has demonstrated promising safety and stability in both animal and human studies. However, clinical trials are still underway to confirm its effectiveness for widespread use. The company’s groundbreaking work on this intranasal vaccine has been recognised and published in the science journal, Nature Communications, highlighting the significance of their achievement.

Despite the progress made in combating COVID-19, the virus continues to claim approximately 1,700 lives each week globally, according to IIL. This underscores the ongoing need for effective booster vaccines. The development of this vaccine represents a promising step forward in the fight against COVID-19, offering hope for more widespread protection and a potential reduction in the virus' impact on public health worldwide.