Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

Dear Aashi,Distance ne bas cities alag ki hain, dil kabhi nahi. Har good morning text aur har late-night call mujhe yaad dilata hai ki ghar koi jagah nahi, ek insaan hota hai. Bas jaldi se woh din aa jaaye jab airport goodbyes ki jagah forever wali hugs hongi. Till then, keep smiling for both of us. I love you endlessly. Love, Vihaan Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Dear Tara, Life has given me many people, but only a handful have felt like home. Thank you for showing up on my happiest days, my messiest days, and every ordinary day in between. Growing up is a little less scary because you’re doing it with me. Here’s to more adventures, bad decisions that become great stories, and a friendship that never fades. Always, Meher

Dear Chhotu, Bachpan mein remote aur chocolates ke liye kitni ladai hoti thi, aur aaj tu meri har problem ka pehla phone call hai. Shayad hum kabhi “I love you” nahi bolte, par tu hamesha meri biggest strength rahega. Stay exactly the way you are, annoying but irreplaceable. Your forever partner in crime, Didi (Rhea)

My Aarav, Thank you for making ordinary moments feel extraordinary. I still look at you the way I did on day one, only now with even more gratitude. If life lets me choose again and again, I will keep choosing you. Here’s to slow mornings, loud laughter, and growing old while holding the same hand. Forever yours, Kiara

Happy Birthday, Sunshine, Tumhare aane ke baad life thodi aur bright, thodi aur calm aur bahut zyada beautiful ho gayi. Thank you for loving me even on the days when I wasn’t easy to love. May this year bring you every dream you’ve quietly wished for. Aur haan, promise karo ki har birthday hum saath hi celebrate karenge. Love always, Kabir

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

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