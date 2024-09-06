Lady Gaga gets nervous as Joker co-star Joaquin Phoenix tells her to stand up at Venice screening. Watch

Please stand up

In the clip, the audience at the premiere is seen erupting in applause after watching the film. Then, Joaquin is seen gesturing to Lady Gaga to rise from her seat and accept the applause. This moment has captured the attention of fans and critics alike, with some people wondering if Joaquin was scolding her for not standing to accept the applause.

As the applause engulfed the auditorium, Joaquin's voice was drowned out, prompting Lady Gaga to burst into laughter. Initially, Joaquin appeared perplexed, but Lady Gaga's gentle nod and encouraging smile helped clarify the situation. Following that, she graciously rose from her seat, and acknowledged the audience's admiration with a warm wave.

“PLSSSS THIS IS SO UNSERIOUS,” read one comment. Another reacted saying, “It's so funny, Lady Gaga laughing with Joaquin Phoenix after her name is called and Joaquin telling her to get up.”

“She was so confused,” read one comment, with another reading. “Awkward”

“I love how she laughed cause she didn't understand…so real,” one shared.

One comment read, “This is hilarious”, with another reading, “She's so cute. Gaga... I love you”.

“She's so real for this,” she mentioned.

The musical psychological thriller film received a standing ovation of 11 minutes at the 81st Venice International Film Festival. Joaquin, Lady Gaga and Todd were congratulated by an ecstatic theatre crowd at the Sala Grande, receiving an incredible 10.5-minute standing ovation. As per reports, throughout the ovation, the audience occasionally erupted in yells of "Ga-ga, Ga-ga, Ga-ga!"

About Joker

The first Joker was a huge success, both critically and commercially. It was nominated for 11 Oscars, with Joaquin Phoenix winning Best Actor and Hildur Gudnadottir winning for Original Score. The original 2019 film, Joker was supposed to be a standalone film, but the R-rated film was critically and commercially successful, and went on to generate over a billion dollars globally.

In Joker: Folie À Deux Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as the titular anti-hero while Lady Gaga plays his lady love, Harley Quinn. The trailer revealed that the film takes off where the first one ended, with Joker now in Arkham Asylum. This is where Joker meets Harley, a woman who relates to Joker the moment she sees him smile.

Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey also star in the sequel. Warner Bros. is all set to release Joker: Folie à Deux in theaters on October 4, 2024.