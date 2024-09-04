 Joaquin Phoenix addresses extreme weight loss for Joker Folie À Deux | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Joaquin Phoenix addresses extreme weight loss for Joker Folie À Deux: ‘I probably shouldn’t do this again’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Sep 04, 2024 08:35 PM IST

Joaquin Phoenix was present at the Venice Film Festival press conference for Joker Folie À Deux, where he talked about preparing for the part.

Joker Folie À Deux is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, and director Todd Philips were at Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of the film, five years after the original won the top prize at the festival. At the press conference, Joaquin talked about the extreme weight loss, and said that it was ‘more difficult’ this time, as per a Variety report. (Also read: Joker Folie À Deux trailer: Joaquin Phoenix sings, Lady Gaga revels in the chaos. Watch)

Joaquin Phoenix attends the photocall of the movie Joker : Folie a deux at the 81st International Venice Film Festival. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)(AFP)
Joaquin Phoenix attends the photocall of the movie Joker : Folie a deux at the 81st International Venice Film Festival. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)(AFP)

What Joaquin said

During the press conference, Joaquin talked about his weight loss for appearing thin to play Arthur Fleck and said, “I’m not going to talk through specifics of the diet, because I just think nobody wants to hear that. But this time, it felt a bit more complicated just because there was so much dance rehearsal that we were doing, which I didn’t have last time. So it felt a bit more difficult, but it is safe. But you’re right, I’m now 49, I probably shouldn’t do this again. This is probably it for me.”

More details

In Joker: Folie À Deux Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as the titular supervillain while Lady Gaga plays his lady love, Harley Quinn. The trailer revealed that the film takes off where the first one ended, with Joker now in the Arkham Asylum. This is where Joker meets Harley, a woman who relates to Joker the moment she sees him smile. As the couple embarks on sinister adventures. Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey also star in the sequel.

The original 2019 film, Joker was supposed to be a standalone film, but the R-rated film was critically and commercially successful, and went on to generate over a billion dollars globally.

Warner Bros. is all set to release Joker: Folie à Deux in theaters on October 4, 2024.

