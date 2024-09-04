George Clooney pokes fun at Brad Pitt's age during the Venice Film Festival: ‘He’s 74 years old…'

George Clooney teased Brad Pitt for his age while promoting their latest movie Wolfs at the Venice International Film Festival on Sunday, September 1. He made fun of his age during a press conference for the film. Clooney and Pitt have been friends for a long time and they have worked on several projects together. Hence it is only natural that the former pulled his leg in front of the press. Actor George Clooney teases co-star Brad Pitt for his age at their latest film's press conference. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Brad Pitt ‘not against’ Angelina Jolie, who finds their longstanding divorce ‘sad’

George Clooney makes fun of Brad Pitt’s age

When Pitt, 60, mentioned that he loves to work with people he respects, Clooney responded to his statement as he said, “He’s 74 years old, and he’s very lucky at this age to still be working quite honestly.”

Apart from the jokes, he added that both he and Pitt are grateful and fortunate “to have a job and have a career,” especially after the Ticket to Paradise refused to take any larger roles in the past years, as reported by Page Six. Clooney and Pitt’s friendship goes back to the 2000s when they were first cast together for Ocean’s Eleven.

At the film festival, the Fight Club actor also made a debut with his girlfriend of two years, Ines de Ramon on the red carpet as he arrived for the premiere of his new movie. The couple posted alongside Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney for photographs on the red carpet. According to Variety, the two actors danced and hugged inside the theatre as they received a four-minute standing ovation for Wolfs.

The night before, actors were spotted along with their respective partners boarding a boat taxi to enjoy a double date dinner at Clooney’s favourite eatery, Ristorante da Ivo. Pitt and Ramon appeared affectionate of each other as they remained close the entire night while admiring the scenic beauty around them.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's split ‘has the potential to get ugly’ as they have no…

Special preps for Pitt and Jolie at film fest

Ahead of the festival, the organisers made special arrangements for Pitt and Angelina Jolie to ensure the former couple did not cross each other during the entire festival. Jolie flew out after attending her formalities of the film, Maria the same day Pitt landed at the venue. The two called quits in 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years of being together.

The two share six children and have had their horns locked in a legal battle over their shared French winery.