Brad Pitt ‘not against’ Angelina Jolie, who finds their longstanding divorce ‘sad’

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attended the Venice International Film Festival for their separate upcoming movies, Maria and Wolfs, respectively. The two were not seen together at the festival as Jolie arrived for her premiere on August 29 and Pitt arrived with his girlfriend of two years, Ines de Ramon the same day the former flew out. As the former couple look forward to their careers sources revealed that Pitt is not against Jolie and the latter finds the whole situation “sad”. It has been 8 years to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's ongoing legal battle. (Image Credit: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)(Shutterstock)

Brad Pitt is ‘not rooting against’ Jolie

After their separate appearances at the film festival, the sources close to the Fight Club actor assert that “he’s not rooting against” a source close to the actress said that the latter finds the whole situation “incredibly sad.” The festival's artistic director, Alberto Barbera explained Jolie and Pitt’s events were “of course” spread out and left “no way that they can cross each other.”

The conflict between the two has been going on for eight years now.

An Insider informed the media outlet that while everyone looks forward to its conclusion, the former couple’s close friends found it “shocking” that they still “can’t find a resolution and finalise the divorce.” Another source added that they hope that the two can “resolve the matrimonial side of things while the Miraval case plays out. Hopefully, they can both get on the same page.”

Jolie and Pitt's winery battle

The Miraval case refers to a separate ongoing legal battle between Jolie and Pitt which is concerned with the Château Miraval, the French villa and winery they bought back in 2012 for the price of $60 million. They launched the wine in 2013 and sold out the first 6,000 bottles of rosé within five hours. In the court filing of the case, Pitt claimed Jolie intentionally “sought to inflict harm” as she decided to sell her half of the winery to Stoli Group after their split.

In an interview with GQ, he said he is, “really just trying to enjoy the people that I love around me and just living. I don’t know how to not sound cheesy about it, but just the air is fresh and grass is green, and I’ve just kind of become that guy a little bit.”

Jolie and Pitt have been together since 2004 and got married in 2014. However, the two called quits in two years after their marriage in 2016.