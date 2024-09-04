Jennifer Lopez looks to reinvent her image amid divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez recently shared various snaps of herself on social media amid her divorce from Ben Affleck. The post included shots of her in a swimsuit to outfits with quotes from poets. One of her photos from the carousel featured a t-shirt with a quote by R.H. Sin– “She’s in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace.” A source told Page Six that Lopez is rebranding herself after the split. Jennifer Lopez is rebranding herself after her divorce from Ben Affleck.(@jlo/Instagram)

Lopez rebranding herself

The source said to the media outlet, that Lopez “is looking to make over her image,” as she moves on from her divorce and Affleck. The artist’s inner circle including her manager for a long time, Benny Medina is tight-knitted. However, she is open to advice from new people.

A source said to the media outlet, “She is open to listening to new voices of those around her,” in her personal life as she works towards moving on. The source added, “She needs advice from some new people to add a new layer and get some new suggestions,” in regards to her personal life. Recently, the On The Floor artist reconciled with her former best friend, Leah Remini amid the divorce. Remini also filed for divorce a while ago, from her husband Angelo Pagán after a marriage of 21 years.

J.Lo made headlines several times in recent months as rumours of a split spread like wildfire and she filed for divorce on August 20 which also marked the second anniversary of her Georgian nuptials. A source reported the move was to clarify to the world that Lopez is “a woman standing up in her own way.”

Lopez after filing for divorce

Lopez cancelled her tour and cited “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends” as the reason for cancellation. Being engaged six times and married four times has left “some bitterness” but she “still feels very fortunate” about everything in her life. The source previously reported to the media outlet, “She’s surrounded by family, friends and her kids. She always manages to have a positive outlook. The divorce is difficult for her, but she always finds a way to move forward.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck after spending an entire summer apart including celebrating important holidays and their birthdays apart. The reason for divorce was mentioned as “Irreconcilable differences” in the official documents.