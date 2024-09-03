After JLo, Ben Affleck is ‘where he wants to be’; she is also ‘moving forward’

Reports emerging shortly after the official Bennifer 2.0 split implied that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are two “very different people.” Despite those “irreconcilable differences” JLo cited in her divorce filing without a prenup, the former couple is now headed to the same destination – moving forward. Actor Ben Affleck, left, and actor-singer Jennifer Lopez attend the premiere of "The Last Duel" on Oct. 9, 2021, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The commotion surrounding the Gigli costars' lives will take a while to settle down. In the meantime, their fans are being treated to inside remarks and claims almost daily. Adding to the layered conversation with insights from both sides of the coin, a September 2 People report- foregrounded that nearly two weeks after Jenny from the Block filed for divorce from the Argo actor, Ben and Jen are moving at their own paces, keeping positive outlooks about their next move.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are moving forward with their lives after months-long separation drama

While an insider close to Affleck told the outlet that the Air actor-director is “doing well,” a JLo source claimed that she is finding a “way to move forward” like she always does.

These new claims emerged over a week after a Hollywood source told Page Six that despite being proud to be his “children's protector and provider” Affleck “seemingly will never… give himself over completely to another person.”

However, for now, “he's where he wants to be: close to his kids and in a neighbourhood that he loves,” which contradicts his alleged feelings for his old marital home in Beverly Hills, which he shared with Lopez. An insider previously told DailyMail that the Oscar winner “hated the house more than” Jennifer, as the place never felt like home to either of them.

“He enjoys working too, and is very focussed on the positives," the source added, highlighting that Affleck was “slowly moving into his new home.”

On the other hand, the person from Lopez's side said that even though “divorce is difficult for her… she always finds a way to move forward.” As of now, the singer-actress is “surrounded by family, friends and her kids.” The Atlas star reportedly “still feels very fortunate” with how things are progressing despite the underlying sense of “some bitterness” about how her relationship with Affleck withered away. “She tried so hard to make things work and it didn't matter to Ben."

Similarly, Page Six's source previously shed light on how Lopez “loves him, she will always love him,” which was also seen as “the problem” because the “big love” she believes in is “not in [Ben's] DNA.”

Several such headlines have been pouring out since JLo filed for divorce on August 26, exactly two years after their Georgia wedding ceremony once they gave love another try in 2022.

Early September 2 reports and snaps caught Lopez on camera busting moves at Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles, where she was joined by daughter Emme and some other friends.