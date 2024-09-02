Jennifer Lopez busts out happy dance moves in shopping mall with child amid Ben Affleck divorce drama

Jennifer Lopez, ever the optimist, was spotted dancing her way through a shopping trip with her 16-year-old daughter, Emme. Amid the swirling storm of her personal and professional life and the ongoing Ben Affleck divorce drama, the pop star seemed to have found her groove. Caught on camera busting moves at a city mall on Saturday, J.Lo was joined by Emme and a few other young friends. Jennifer Lopez(Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez's happy dancing

Just hours after hinting at feeling at peace and 'unbothered' through a series of Instagram photos reflecting on her summer, the mother of two looked stylish and cheerful as she made her way to Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles.

In the pictures by Backgrid, Emme was seen holding up a phone while J.Lo happily got her groove on riding down an escalator. Later, they were captured casually chit-chatting and strolling, suggesting they had a day well spent.

Looking effortlessly chic, Jennifer Lopez stepped out in a casual yet stylish ensemble. She paired a breezy tank top with a denim Dior skirt and metallic-gold sandals, according to PageSix. To complete the look, she added oversized Gucci sunglasses, Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings, and a Dior saddle bag.

JLO steps out with ‘no wedding ring’

After parting ways with her green emerald diamond engagement ring from Ben Affleck, The Atlas star was spotted wearing a gold band on her left hand again, a subtle sign that her marriage may be over. While the couple hasn't made an official statement, J.Lo recently filed for divorce without an attorney on their second wedding anniversary. On Friday, Lopez, 55, made her first public appearance ditching her wedding ring and replacing it with another, since formally ending her marriage to Affleck on August 20, following a months-long separation.

Jennifer Lopez hints at being ‘at peace’

As Ben Affleck continues his daily life with family and kids, the pop star has hinted that she is completely ‘unbothered’ at the moment. Her recent caption reflects her mindset, stating, “Everything is unfolding in divine order.” She also shared some philosophical musings, noting that she’s “in bloom and unbothered, out of reach and at peace.”

In a post captioned "Oh, it was a summer," Lopez shared glimpses of her European and Hamptons vacations with her kids and family. While she enjoyed these moments, Affleck remained in Los Angeles. Despite her public optimism, sources revealed that Lopez has been deeply affected by the divorce from the Accountant 2 star after two years of marriage. According to a Page Six source, she made major efforts to save the relationship but ultimately concluded that the "big love Jennifer believes in" is “not in [Ben’s] DNA.”