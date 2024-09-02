Selena Gomez pulls off ultimate ‘pinch me’ moment for Colorado Volleyball Team who pleaded she sing at the game

Selena Gomez surprised a Colorado high school volleyball team after they hoped she would sing the national anthem on their match day. The pop star, who saw the sign board with the request while travelling to the town, made a surprise appearance at the school. Gomez, who is known for her connection with her fans, said she saw the sign the team had made asking her to sing and decided to make their dream a reality. Gomez shared her interaction with Telluride High School students on social media, including photos and videos of her surprise visit after seeing a sign requesting her appearance at a volleyball game(Selena Gomez Instagram)

Selena Gomez surprises Volleyball team with surprise visit

Selena Gomez, hot off her engagement rumours with beau Benny Blanco, took a detour from her Emilia Pérez promo tour. The Only Murders in the Building star earlier took to her social media to share a sweet story about her interaction with the Telluride High School students over the weekend who had asked her to come to their game.

Gomez shared a collection of photos and videos on Instagram, including one of a bright orange sign she noticed upon arriving in Telluride, Colo., for the 2024 Telluride Film Festival. The sign, which detailed the dates and times of two games, read: “Selena Gomez, please sing the National Anthem @ one of our home games.”

Selena Gomez steals spotlight

In the next clip, Gomez stepped into the high school gym, surprising a stunned crowd of students. "I saw the sign, so I had to stop by," she explained in the video. While the pop star didn't sing at the game, her mere appearance, which was an ultimate ‘pinch me’ moment made everyone's day. The rest of the video showed Gomez posing for photos with the team, signing autographs, and happily signing off her first visit to Telluride.

“They asked!! Couldn’t help it, it’s my first time in Telluride!” She posted on her Instagram.

About Emilia Pérez

Selena Gomez's latest film, Emilia Pérez, is a Spanish-language comedy-drama-musical directed by Jacques Audiard. The 32-year-old singer is attending the Telluride Film Festival this weekend to promote the film, in which she stars alongside Zoe Saldaña. The story revolves around a cartel boss who wants to live her true self. She hires a lawyer to help her fake her death and secure a new life for her family outside of Mexico.