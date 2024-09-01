Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Olivia Colman, Megan Fox: Celebrities spill the beans on Botox

In a wave of Hollywood candour, several celebrities have recently shared their experiences with cosmetic procedures, sparking a broader conversation about self-image. Here’s a look at what some stars have disclosed about their treatments: Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian

On July 27, Gomez clarified which cosmetic procedures she has undergone in a comment on TikTok while responding to Marissa the PA, a Botox and filler injector from Florida, who had speculated about her treatments in a video. Marissa admitted to having no knowledge of Gomez’s procedures, which prompted Selena to comment, “Honestly I hate this. I was on stripes because of a flare up. I have Botox. That's it. Leave me alone.”

Megan Fox has been candid about her cosmetic surgeries, particularly in an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper on March 20. Fox said, “I had my boobs done when I was 21 or 22. I had them redone after I was done breastfeeding my kids because I don't know where they went but they went and then I had to have them read and very recently because the first set I didn't have enough body fat to disguise you could see the rippling of the implant so I had to switch them out to this set.”

Kim Kardashian has expressed concerns about how her cosmetic procedures might impact her acting career. In the June 20 episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian revealed that her Botox injections could affect her ability to convey emotions on screen. She noted, "I feel like you need less Botox for more emotion, and I don’t have it." She also shared her reluctance to make extreme physical changes for a role, stating, “I’m not going to be gaining 500 pounds for a role and losing a million. That’s just not where I need to be.”

Olivia Colman, known for her role in The Crown, has also been open about her use of cosmetic treatments. On March 2, Colman discussed her Botox routine on the BBC Radio 2 show with host Vernon Kay. When asked about her experiences with the procedures, she admitted, "Oh, I've had loads," and added, "Yeah, it's needless in your face." Her candid remarks were well-received by fans, who appreciated her honesty.