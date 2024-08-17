Kim Kardashian says her kids are ‘sneakily’ setting her up with streamers and athletes

Kim Kardashian’s children are taking matters into their own hands and “sneakily” trying to set her up with streamers and athletes. Kim Kardashian opened up about how her ambitious career plans have clashed with her personal life, describing how a former partner's attempts to alter her work schedule led to the downfall of their relationship.

The 43-year-old reality star and entrepreneur, who shares four children—North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5—with her ex-husband Kanye West, is currently single after her high-profile relationships with Pete Davidson and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

During an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ Kim revealed that her children are surprisingly involved in her dating life: “It's so funny because my kids try to set me up like they're ready now, and I'm not,”

She explained that her children have become quite particular in their matchmaking efforts, even going as far as making lists of potential suitors. “Saint wants me to be with like any basketball player or soccer player. And I'm like, 'If you only knew.' ”

“Some of my kids want me to be with streamers. Like, they have lists and they try to sneakily set me up. And I'm like, 'Guys this just isn't what I want right now.' ”

Kim Kardashian opens up about her….

During the season finale of ‘The Kardashians,’ she opened up about how her ambitious career plans have sometimes clashed with her personal life. Without naming her ex, she described how a former partner’s attempts to alter her work schedule led to the downfall of their relationship. “When someone tells me not to do something that I planned on, I physically get, like, ‘You’re getting in my way and I will bulldoze whatever is in my way because you’re not going to tell me to change my schedule,’” Kim said.

“I feel like that’s how I would get in relationships. Like when [redacted] would tell me, 'You work so much, why don’t you just take a week off?' I’m like, ‘Get out of here! That was the beginning of the end.'”

Kim announced this week that she has signed a first-look deal with Disney's 20th Television, where she will be developing scripted shows. “I’m incredibly interested in telling stories that are personal, complicated, relevant, from my own experiences and those familiar to me,” she said in a statement.