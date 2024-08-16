‘There is no way’ Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt can ‘cross each other’ at Venice Film Festival

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will not be “crossing each other” at the upcoming Venice Film Festival, despite both having films premiering at the iconic event. Despite both premiering films at VFF, Jolie and Pitt's appearances are carefully scheduled to prevent meeting.(AP)

The festival's artistic director, Alberto Barbera, recently addressed the possibility of the former couple running into each other during the star-studded gathering.

Barbera told Vanity Fair, “Angelina will be on the first day, on Thursday [Aug.] 29, and she will leave right after with [Maria director] Pablo Larraín to go to Telluride [Film Festival].”

“Brad will arrive only on Saturday, to Venice.” He further emphasized, “There is no way that they can cross each other at the Lido.”

Earlier, Hindustan Times reported that Jolie-Pitt would stay at the same hotel during their time at VFF, and the organisers are staying cautious so that both Hollywood icon won't cross each other.

Jolie and Pitt to premiere new films at Venice Film Festival

Jolie and Pitt were together for nine years before tying the knot in 2014 before filing for divorce just two years later. Their spark, which began on the set of the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith, has been marred by public and private battles, particularly over their six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Jolie and Pitt are also locked in a legal battle over Château Miraval, the French winery they once co-owned. The estate, which holds significant financial and emotional value, has become a focal point in their contentious divorce proceedings.

A source recently told People Magazine, “Both sides are still talking, but it's not done yet.”

On the professional front, both Jolie and Pitt are attending the Venice Film Festival for the world premieres of their latest projects. Jolie stars in Maria, a biographical film that is part of the festival’s in-competition lineup. Directed by Pablo Larraín, the movie features Jolie as the legendary opera singer Maria Callas. The cast also includes Kodi Smit-McPhee, Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, and Haluk Bilginer.

Pitt, on the other hand, will showcase Wolfs, an action-thriller directed by John Watts, known for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Pitt reunites with longtime friend George Clooney, with whom he shares the screen as a pair of lone-wolf fixersassigned to the same job. Wolfs will be presented out of competition at the festival, and the cast also features Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Richard Kind.