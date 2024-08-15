Brad Pitt bonds with George Clooney at Château Miraval winery ignoring Jolie fiasco

Brad Pitt has invited his longtime friend and ‘Wolfs’ co-star George Clooney to his beloved French winery, Château Miraval, for a GQ photo amidst his legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie over the property. Brad Pitt and George Clooney poses foe GQ front at Château Miraval winery(Sølve Sundsbø/GQ)

The photoshoot, lensed by Norwegian photographer Solve Sundsbo, features Pitt and Clooney fully clothed in all-white outfits, posing together in a pool and riding a sidecar motorcycle around the scenic winery.

The veteran Batman star showed up in the winery in a black convertible Mercedes and told GQ, “Literally, I just drove from my house. I’ve been there for two years. I’ve never been here. It’s nine minutes!”

During the shoot, Clooney's wife, Amal Clooney, made a appearance with the couple's twin children, Alexander and Ella. As they explored the property, Amal complimented Pitt on his impressive estate, noting, “The kids were like, ‘Is this all the same house?’” Pitt, ever the gracious host, engaged with the seven-year-old twins, asking, “Do you guys like animals? We have a bunch of animals over there that need feeding [including donkeys, bunnies, mini-horses].”

Pitt feels peace at Château Miraval

While talking with GQ, Pitt reflected on the peace and tranquility he finds at Chateau Miraval. While pointing to the lush vineyards, he expressed, “I'm really just trying to enjoy the people that I love around me and just living. I don't know how to not sound cheesy about it, but just the air is fresh and grass is green and I've just kind of become that guy a little bit.”

Pitt, now 60, and Jolie purchased the 1,200-acre winery together in 2011, during their marriage. Following their divorce in 2015, the ownership of the estate became a point of legal contention. In 2021, Pitt filed a lawsuit against Jolie after she sold her stake in the property to the Stoli Group without his consent.

Jolie, however, made a claim in later countersuit that Pitt “caused millions of its funds to be spent on projects that benefit him personally, including more than $1 million on renovations for a swimming pool that only he uses.”