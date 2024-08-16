Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13: When will it be released? Plot expectations and more

Exciting news for Boruto fans! Boruto's Chapter 13 set to release soon

Boruto Two Blue Vortex is set to release soon. A short preview has also been revealed to spark curiosity amongst readers. The new chapter is expected to bring about an important plot twist.

Chapter 12, Thorn Soul Bulb depicted the battle between God Tree Hidari and Boruto. He uses the Wind Style Breakthrough to counterattack Hidari which forces the God Tree to escape by teleporting through a Claw Mark. Meanwhile, Boruto makes the decision to leave Himawari with Konohamaru.

Konohamaru doubts his intentions because of his criminal status but Sarada defends his actions. During the battle with Hidari, Sarada is taken away but Boruto teleports behind Hidari and strikes him with Rasengan. After being brutally wounded Hidari is forced to retreat. However, having used Rasengan at its maximum capacity Boruto fails to completely erase the God Tree.

During all of this Delta, Kawaki and Jura discover that Team 10 and Himawari are missing. As Delta tries to locate them Kawaki remains suspicious of Jura’s posture.

When and where to read the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga?

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 has been scheduled to release on August 21, 12:00 am (JST) Japan Standard Time. It will be available to view on Manga Plus, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump+ app. The physical copy of the manga will also be released by Shuiesha in October 2024. As for international fans, accessibility may vary depending on time zones and resale permits.

Time Zone Time Day Date IST 8:30 PM Monday August 19 PT 8:00 AM Tuesday August 20 ET 11:00 AM Tuesday August 20 GMT 3:00 PM Tuesday August 20 JST 12:00 AM Wednesday August 21

What is expected from Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13?

The preview of Chapter 13 hints that Boruto has been summoned to one of Orochimaru’s hideouts. Kashin Koji has also been seen in the preview. Koji reveals that the cave’s entrance has been hidden with genjutsu and it is also revealed that the frogs he commands are all artificial. The preview ends at a climax where Boruto questions Koji about his identity, adding a hint of mystery to the plot.

Fans can expect to see Boruto get familiar with Kashin Koji as their paths will likely align. Boruto will finally know about his past connection with Koji. Other than that, it is also speculated the Jura will try to overpower him, trying to take advantage of Boruto’s situation at the Hidden Leaf Village.