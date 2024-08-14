 Chainsaw Man Chapter 175: Exact release date, time, where to read and more - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024
Chainsaw Man Chapter 175: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Aug 14, 2024 11:45 AM IST

Read to know more about Chainsaw Man Chapter 175.

The popular Shonen manga, Chainsaw Man, will treat fans with action-packed drama in Chapter 175. Fans can expect less dialogue and more action following the erasure of Mouth Devil and others. The previous chapter saw that the Aging Devil was not attached to life and was willing to be eaten by the Chainsaw Man as part of a deal. This might result in humankind’s evolution to a higher level, however, Fumiko warned that she is not sure what will happen when aging ceases to exist.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 175 will be released on August 21 (JST).(Viz.com)
Chainsaw Man Chapter 175 will be released on August 21 (JST).(Viz.com)

Chainsaw Man Chapter 175 release date and time

Chainsaw Man Chapter 175 will be released on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 (JST). The issue will be released at midnight at midnight in Japan which means most international fans will be able to read the latest chapter in the daytime on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. The precise time of release may differ from country to country due to the different time zones followed across the globe. Fans can utilise the following table to catch the latest chapter in time.

TimezoneLocal date and time
Pacific Daylight Time8 AM, Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Eastern Daylight Time11 AM, Tuesday, August 20, 2024
British Summer Time4 PM, Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Central European Summer Time5 PM, Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Indian Standard Time8:30 PM, Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Philippine Standard Time11 PM, Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Japanese Standard Time12 AM, Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 AM, Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Where to watch Chainsaw Man Chapter 175?

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man is available for free on either Viz Media’s official website or Shueisha’s MANGA Plus Service. It will also be available on Shueisha’s Shone Jump+ app with a subscription. All of the aforementioned platforms are official sources to read the latest chapter of the manga.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 175?

Chapter 175 of manga will certainly be lacking in the dialogue’s department given the erasure of the Mouth Devil. It is also expected that the plot will heavily focus on Pochita who might go against War Devil Yoru. There is a possibility that the Aging Devil continue to land blows on Pochita following his contract with Public Safety.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 175: Exact release date, time, where to read and more
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
