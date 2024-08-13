Bye Bye, Earth Episode 6: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

Bye Bye, Earth is this year's one of the newest anime series, which premiered last month. The action fantasy show is adapted from the Japanese novel series of the same name written by Tow Ubukata and illustrated by Yoshitaka Amano. With an exciting storyline and striking visuals, the anime has amassed a significant viewership. As fans eagerly await the release of the next episode, here's all you need to know: The release date for Bye Bye, Earth Episode 6 has been confirmed

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 6 release date and time

The sixth episode of Bye Bye, Earth is set to arrive on Friday, August 16, at 11:30 pm JST. This translates to a daytime release for American audiences. However, as the exact release time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your timezone below.

Time zone Time Date Day PDT 7:30 am August 16 Friday CDT 9:30 am August 16 Friday EDT 10:30 am August 16 Friday GMT 2:30 pm August 16 Friday IST 8:00 pm August 16 Friday ACST 12:00 am August 17 Saturday

Where to watch Bye Bye, Earth Episode 6?

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 6 will first begin airing in Japan on satellite television station WOWOW, followed by BS Nippon TV. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll after a short delay. It is important to note that the platform requires a paid subscription plan.

What to expect from Bye Bye, Earth Episode 6?

The previous episode highlighted the numerous setbacks faced by Belle and Tiziano's ill motives against both the Topdogs and the Underdogs. With the two groups settling on a truce for now, the upcoming episode is likely to reveal the aftermath of their alliance. Based on the preview, fans can expect to see an intense clash between the newly-formed alliance and Tiziano's army of the undead.