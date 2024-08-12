Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 6: Release date, time, where to watch and more

Wistoria: Wand and Sword is 2024's one of the most highly anticipated anime that premiered last month. It is based on Japanese manga series of the same name written by Fujino Ōmori and illustrated by Toshi Aoi. After five exciting episodes featuring striking visuals, fans have been left wanting for more. So, here's all you need to know ahead of the release of Episode 6: The release date of Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 6 has been confirmed

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 6 release date and time

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 6 episode titled Between Pride and Passion, is set to arrive on Sunday, August 18, at 4:30 pm JST. This translates to an early morning release for US audiences. However, as the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your timezone below.

Time zone Time Date Day PDT 2:30 am August 18 Sunday CDT 4:30 am August 18 Sunday EDT 5:30 am August 18 Sunday GMT 9:30 am August 18 Sunday IST 1:00 pm August 18 Sunday ACST 5:00 pm August 18 Sunday

Where to watch Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 6?

The upcoming Wistoria episode will first begin airing in Japan on TBS and its 27 affiliated networks. Shortly after the television broadcast, the episode will be made available for streaming on Crunchyroll for international audiences. However, it is important to note that the streaming platform requires a paid subscription plan.

What to expect from Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 6?

A preview of Episode 6 was recently shared by the official X account for the fantasy series. Based on the clip, it is expected to feature Will Serfort taking on Sion's challenge. Hence, fans should brace themselves for thrilling scenes. As Serfort remains empty-handed, the episode is likely to reveal exactly how he would be able to tackle Sion's fire spells without his weapon.