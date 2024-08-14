One Piece Chapter 1123 spoilers: New arc revealed amid betrayals and high-stakes

Official spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1123 soothe some of the anticipation of fans about what will happen next. The spoilers of the popular manga were released on August 13, 2024, and confirmed the next arc of the manga. The next chapter is allegedly titled The 2 Empty Weeks. The cover story showed Yamato’s pilgrimage through Wano as he ate with the same children who threw rocks at him. One Piece Chapter 1123 will be released on August 19 (JST).(@onepiecedaiIys/X)

Also Read: Chainsaw Man Chapter 175: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

One Piece Chapter 1123 opens with…

According to the spoilers, the chapter begins in the present on Egghead Island, where all the marines, including the Vice Admirals, are knocked out. The focus then shifts to Dorry and Brogy, who theorise that the Conqueror’s Haki they felt could be higher than that of Shanks’. The spoilers suggest that both the Giant Warrior Pirates and the Thousand Sunny begin to sail towards Elbaf Island while Sanji continues to watch Dr. Vegapunk’s corpse.

This is followed by a flashback to two weeks ago when Shaka discovered changes in the laboratory data. Shaka shares this information with Pythagoras, and they both find out that there was a Vegapunk who betrayed them. While they had doubts about Lilith, it is revealed that it was York. Vegapunk regrets using the emotion of greed as the foundation during her creation. However, with the news of Lulusia Kingdom’s condition a week later, they realize the ship has long sailed and prepare for a counterattack.

Vegapunk modified a giant robot to hide Den Den Mushi and recorded their broadcast. Vegapunk then deleted the last two weeks from their memories to hide the plan from York and later found a message from himself which read, “Have faith in yourself and die.”

Also Read: Ex-ADOR employee 'furious' at CEO Min Hee Jin's ‘deception’ over harassment case controversy: ‘I endured everything…’

Elbaf confirmed as the next official arc

The next chapter concludes on a celebratory note as the Giant Pirates, Usopp and Luffy are excited to sail towards Elbaf. Hence, this confirmed that the next arc of the manga will be the Elbaf arc. The last sentence of the chapter is related to something Vegapunk said to Sanji on Egghead Island which roughly translated to him wanting Luffy and his crew to be the ones to secure the titular treasure.