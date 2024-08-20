Harsh Chhaya defends celebs getting fillers, botox: If someone can afford them, then why not?

Actor Harsh Chhaya recently voiced his support for the use of cosmetic procedures, arguing that the shaming often associated with them is unwarranted. Chhaya, who was last seen in the web show Gyaarah Gyaarah, a series that explores three different time periods, chose to undergo cosmetic fillers to better embody his role as Sameer—a character who ages 16 years throughout the series. Harsh Chhaya decided to take fillers for his role on Gyaaarah Gyaarah.

Chhaya, 57, emphasises that the choice to undergo surgery or use cosmetic enhancers is a "personal thing." He asserts, "People today have various options available, and if someone can afford them, then why not? As for shaming, it's important to remember that everyone is working hard for their money. It’s not up to anyone else to judge how they choose to spend it."

On the stigma surrounding cosmetic enhancements, Chhaya acknowledges that many actors feel compelled to hide their procedures. He explains, "I am telling because I know it was a temporary thing but if I had to do it regularly then may be I also wouldn't tell."

Recently, actor Khushi Kapoor admitted to getting fillers, and earlier, Rajkummar Rao too had revealed getting fillers to enhance his facial features. This raises the question of whether there is greater acceptance of cosmetic procedures in society and the entertainment industry today.

Chhaya believes there is more social acceptance now, noting, "Social acceptance has increased, and cosmetic procedures like liposuction and hair transplants are becoming more common. I notice that people outside the industry are opting for these treatments as well. Unlike our parents and grandparents, who might find these practices unfamiliar, my generation is accustomed to seeing them frequently. For me, I don't find it weird."

For his role in Gyaarah Gyaarah, Chhaya chose to get fillers on his forehead and around his eyes to appear younger for the segments set in the past. He explains, "It was by chance that the shoot sequence was planned this way. The young part was to be shot later and I had that time. I tried to look younger with makeup but it wasn't making a cut. So I decided to do it."