From Priyanka Chopra to Anushka Sharma: 5 celebs who admitted getting work done on their face before Rimi Sen

Getting cosmetic procedures to look their best is quite common for celebs in the entertainment industry. But what’s uncommon and unexpected is when stars admit they have had work done on their face. Just recently in a chat with HT City, Rimi Sen opened up about getting fillers, Botox and PRP treatment done. But she denied rumours of her going under the knife for plastic surgery. Celebs who admitted getting work done

Well, Rimi isn’t the first celebrity brave enough to share this personal detail with the world. Meet other stars who have confessed to getting work done:

Rajkummar Rao

Back in April this year, Rajkummar Rao was in the news for plastic surgery rumours after a picture of the actor went viral from Diljit Dosanjh’s concert. Reacting to the same in a chat with HT City, Rajkummar shared that the image seems to be touched up because he does not have flawless skin. Talking about surgery rumours, the actor clarified that he got fillers in his chin a few years ago which gave him confidence, but he did not go under the knife

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

After being crowned Miss World in 2000, Priyanka Chopra Jonas underwent a polypectomy, which is a surgical procedure to get a polyp removed from the nasal cavity. It was a routine procedure but during the surgery, the doctor accidentally shaved the bridge of her nose, which collapsed. PeeCee felt her face looked very different and was heartbroken. It was her father Dr Ashok Chopra who motivated the actor to get corrective surgery. Priyanka opened up about the same last year

Uorfi Javed

Another celebrity who has been very open about her journey with cosmetic procedures is Uorfi Javed. In a post on Instagram, the fashion icon revealed that she had been getting lip fillers since she was 18 years old. She had a bad experience and had to get it dissolved, which was a painful process. However, this did not stop her from getting fillers again later in life, when she knew what her face needed

Anushka Sharma

After an episode of Koffee With Karan, actor Anushka Sharma’s lips became the talk of the town. Internet users were convinced that the Bollywood diva got work done. However, Anushka clarified that she had only used a lip enhancement tool. Well, two years later in an interview, the actor admitted that she got a lip job done for her 2015 film Bombay Velvet with Ranbir Kapoor. She also added that people called her ‘brave’ for talking openly about it

Shilpa Shetty

In an interview in the early 2000s, the fit and fabulous Shilpa Shetty admitted that she got her nose ‘fixed’. The actor was very candid about it and also clarified that she did not get the nose job to ‘make it more beautiful’. Shilpa got it done because she believed it would make her nose look better

Well, these celebs are definitely brave for being unapologetic about the choices they made in life. Kudos to them!