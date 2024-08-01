Citadel Honey Bunny Teaser: Fans call Varun Dhawan-Samantha starrer ‘better’ than Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood series

Even though Priyanka Chopra Jonas is well-known for her versatility, the way she aced action sequences in the spy series Citadel dropped several jaws last year. She was magnificent and her chemistry with co-star Richard Madden was fire! So when it was announced that a spin-off series was being made in India by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., better known as Raj & DK, fans were obviously excited. Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan and Telugu diva Samantha’s casting further raised our expectations. Well, the first teaser of the Indian spy series Citadel: Honey Bunny is now out! Samantha and Varun in Citadel: Honey Bunny Teaser

Citadel: Honey Bunny co-stars Samantha and Varun Dhawan

The 1-minute 33 seconds long clip has no dialogues. But the action-packed teaser, with Raat Baki Baat Baki playing in the background, has successfully taken the internet by storm. Fans just can’t get enough of Samantha and Varun’s chemistry, the thrilling action sequences and Raj & DK’s magical touch which keeps the audience at the edge of their seats. During the launch of this teaser, Samantha mentioned that shooting action scenes with Varun felt like filming a romantic song because the sync was on-point. Well, we see that and so do fans!

Many members of the audience have already compared Citadel: Honey Bunny to Priyanka’s OG series, calling the Varun and Samantha starrer ‘better’. In the comment section of the teaser, one social media user shared, “It looks better than Hollywood wala CITADEL”, whereas another internet user gushed, “This Looks So Good. Even Better Than The Original One.” Meanwhile, many others gushed over the glimpse of Varun and Samantha’s performance that the teaser offered. For instance, one comment read: “Varun needs this kind of film to show his talent and samantha and varun look hot in doing action”, whereas another fan shared, “Varun and samantha ne bawaal kar diya.”

After reading these reviews of the teaser shared by fans, we can confidently say that Varun and Samantha along with Raj & DK have left the internet impressed. We can’t wait to enter this world of Indian spies when Citadel: Honey Bunny arrives on OTT on November 7 this year.