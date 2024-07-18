5 times birthday girl Priyanka Chopra displayed baraati energy, from Anant Ambani’s wedding to bhangra with Nick Jonas

The OG desi girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns 42 today. The evergreen beauty is ageing like fine wine, proving she’s unstoppable year after year. Apart from her versatile acting chops and her magnificent screen presence, it’s PeeCee’s unmatchable energy and smooth dance moves that leave us in awe time and again. We got a glimpse of the same at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding recently. Priyanka Chopra Jonas: The baraati we all need

Well, this wasn’t the first time the global icon displayed her ‘baraati energy’. See for yourself:

Anant Ambani’s baraat

Priyanka made a quick trip to India last week with husband Nick Jonas to attend Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant’s wedding. She looked gorgeous in her bright orange lehenga. But it was her dance moves on Chikni Chameli and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi that took the internet by storm. She was the life of the party, along with fellow actor Ranveer Singh

Diwali bash in Los Angeles

After leaving Bollywood in awe of her skills, PeeCee made Hollywood fall in love with her when she shifted base to LA. Well, a few years ago, Priyanka danced her heart out with Kal Penn at Lilly Singh’s Diwali party. In a viral video from the bash, the actor flaunted her thumkas on the popular Punjabi track Mundian To Bach Ke

Priyanka and Nick’s wedding reception

Who said the bride can’t be a baraati at her own wedding? After their royal union at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Priyanka and Nick hosted a reception party for her fellow Bollywood celebs. This evening became a night to remember when Priyanka shook a leg with her Bajirao Mastani (2015) co-stars Ranveer and Deepika Padukone on their track Pinga

Newlyweds Priyanka and Nick also grooved to her beloved song Desi Girl from Dostana (2008) with her cousin sisters Mannara Chopra and Mitali Handaa. Check out the video right here:

NMACC Gala

Priyanka and Ranveer are the most ultimate baraatis in B-Town. Before Anant’s wedding, they had dropped jaws with their jalwa at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Gala last year. Ranveer was performing on Gallan Goodiyaan when he pulled Priyanka, his on-screen sister in Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), on stage for an impromptu dance. They were too good! While their dance moves were smooth like maska, their vibe was fully baraati

Bhangra with Nick

Not just Priyanka, but even Nick is a fan of Bollywood music and proof of the same are his videos grooving to desi tracks. A long time ago, PeeCee even revealed that her husband often listens to Punjabi songs before going on stage for his concerts! One such clip which took the internet by storm featured Priyanka and Nick burning the dance floor on Hauli Hauli from the 2019 rom com De De Pyaar De. Those moves can’t be learnt! The couple are clearly gifted

Whether it’s a wedding or a celebrity bash, Priyanka and her baraati energy can make any starry affair a memorable one. We wish the desi girl, the queen of hearts and the ulimate baraati a very happy birthday!