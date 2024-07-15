Kartik Aaryan to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: 13 stars who were missing from Radhika-Anant Ambani's wedding and why

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s five-month-long wedding celebration concluded with the Mangal Utsav, the newlywed couple’s reception, on July 14. Everything from the pre-wedding bashes hosted by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani to the baraat, jaimala and bidaai was a star-studded event. Several Bollywood as well as global celebrities and politicians along with cricketers graced the occasion. Stars who were missing from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

It seemed like the entire film fraternity was there! Well, there were some stars who were missing from the wedding of the year. But why? Here’s what we know.

Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan began shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earlier this month. He obviously has a hectic schedule, but so do many of the other stars who were present at the wedding like Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh. Well, some Reddit users are convinced that Kartik was not invited to the Ambani celebration because he has an alleged romantic history with Janhvi Kapoor, who is now dating Anant’s best friend and groomsman Shikhar Pahariya. Need we say more?

Comment

byu/Navigator369 from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

Kareena and Saif

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were the life of the party at Anant and Radhika’s first pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat held in March this year. A video of the two grooving with Diljit Dosanjh on stage also went viral. But the couple had to skip the big wedding as they are reportedly on their annual holiday at the moment, with their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Sources have revealed that Bebo and Saif never miss their July vacation, no matter what. However, Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan and eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan were a part of almost all of Anant and Radhika’s wedding festivities

Akshay and Twinkle

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar gave a memorable performance at 3 am in Jamnagar during the pre-wedding festivities. However, as reported exclusively by HT City, he had to skip the wedding because he tested positive for COVID-19. Akshay not only missed Anant and Radhika’s wedding but also the last leg of promotions for his recently released film Sarfira. His actor-author wife Twinkle Khanna is also in isolation

Kangana Ranaut

One of the busiest celebs in town right now is Kangana Ranaut, who is juggling her acting career with her political career. Apart from her prior commitments, Kangana also attended her cousin Varun Ranaut’s wedding. It was a family affair which obviously couldn’t be missed. Reports suggest this was the actor’s reason for skipping Radhika and Anant’s wedding

Anushka and Virat

Right after bringing home the T20 World Cup trophy, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli jetted off to the UK to join his actor wife Anushka Sharma and their children Vamika and Akaay. While most of Bollywood danced in Anant’s baraat, Anushka and Virat attended American vocalist Krishna Das’ Kirtan in London. A video of them from the same went viral on social media

Aamir Khan

One of the biggest highlights from Radhika and Anant’s Jamnagar pre-wedding bash was when the 3 Khans of Bollywood— Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh and Salman Khan— got together on stage for an act to remember. While SRK and Salman were a part of the wedding, Aamir was nowhere to be seen. However, his daughter Ira Khan and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare did attend Radhika and Anant’s shaadi

Parineeti and Raghav

It was truly a delight to witness global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, accompanied by husband Nick Jonas, dance her heart out in Anant’s baraat. But Priyanka’s actor cousin Parineeti Chopra was not in India and hence had to miss the wedding. Parineeti has now shared pictures of her and her politician husband Raghav Chadha from the Wimbledon Finals 2024

Diljit Dosanjh

In March, Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh not only performed at Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar but also got a Gujarati lesson from Nita on stage. However, he was not a part of the wedding last week as he is currently in Canada for the Dil-Luminati Tour Year 24, where he made history when tickets for his concert at the Rogers Centre were sold out

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

While the evergreen Anil Kapoor was a part of the wedding of the year and his younger daughter Rhea Kapoor styled bride Radhika, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja missed the starry affair. The actor was busy attending the Wimbledon women’s finals in UK

These celebs couldn’t join the Ambani-Merchant wedding. But out of all the stars who were there, who do you think was the best-dressed guest?