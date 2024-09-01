Sean Diddy Combs warned Jennifer Lopez ‘many times’ that he ‘wanted divorce’ even when…

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jennifer Lopez were dating from 1999 to 2001, but it was far from a smooth ride. Their time together was marred by a number of issues, including a bizarre and confusing threat from Diddy that left many puzzled. Even JLo suspected Diddy was cheating on her. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jennifer Lopez's relationship from 1999 to 2001 was tumultuous, marred by threats and cheating suspicions.(File Image)

Jennifer revealed in a 2001 interview with Rolling Stone that Diddy would often threaten to divorce her, despite the fact that they were never married. “A lot. He told me many times, ‘I want a divorce,’” J.Lo said during the interview. She explained that this threat would come up often, usually when they were struggling to find time to see each other due to their hectic schedules.

Diddy, frustrated by their lack of time together, would say, “I’ll be away so much, or he’ll be … he can’t get away, whatever, but he’ll say, ‘So, where do I send the papers?’”

Jennifer broke up with Diddy due their very different lifestyle

While Jennifer described herself as a “homebody,” Diddy was much more inclined to spend his free time at the club. “Puff [Diddy] loves to go out,” she said.

“He’s been a going-out-to-clubs person all his life, doing his thing. I’ve always been a homebody. So we switch off what we do when we’re together. I don’t really like to talk about us, because I don’t feel like it’s anybody’s business. It’s a separate thing. He’s an artist, I’m an artist, we have two separate careers.”

Still, ‘On the Floor’ singer was keen on keeping many of the details about their relationship private, stating that she wanted to keep certain aspects “sacred and private.”

After their break-up, JLo admitted how Diddy exhausted her. While addressing the two years with Diddy, she told Vanity Fair, “It wasn’t a great time in my life. It was scary. And we broke up many times before that, and got back together and broke up again, and nobody knew about it. It was very tempestuous. Towards the end it was emotionally exhausting. It was good that I was young.”

Notably, once the couple was arrested together after police found an unregistered gun in Diddy's car during a traffic stop. Jennifer spent fourteen hours in a police station as a result of the incident. JLo described it as “an unfortunate situation,” adding, “We were somewhere we shouldn’t have been. It was a bad situation, and any bad situation that involves celebrities, people run with.”