Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez risk $25 million loss on Beverly Hills mansion: ‘Huge white elephant’, says experts

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s shared mansion in Beverly Hills could cost the former couple $25 million. The two put their house which cost $68 million for sale this summer amid rumours of a split. The mansion used to be the couple’s abode until the two listed it for sale followed by their divorce in August. One real estate expert, however, revealed Affleck and Lopez could lose a huge chunk of money for their price as Recent images of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills could cost the former couple $25 million, says experts.

Affleck and Lopez could lose $25m on their Beverly Hills mansion

The expert estimated loss as the house is overpriced, too big and situated in a bad location for someone to pay $68 million. A West Coast real estate expert told Paula Froelich at NewNation, “That house is actually worth between $40 and $50 million. It’s in a terrible location. Wallingford Estates is a gated community with no guard. Most homes in the area are from the 1970s and are worth between $5 to $10 million.”

The expert continued, “This is just a huge white elephant. It’s garish, too big and dated with amenities that are just silly and not necessary (like an indoor sports complex).”

The mansion with 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom sprawling across 5 acres of land cost the former Hollywood couple $60.8 million in 2023 and listed the house in the market in July, this year. The insider revealed to Froelich that the large mansion was never aesthetically pleasing and it took a while to sell the house when it was new. The house has been on the market for two months according to its Zillow listing.

The source said, “The house is ugly. It was built in 2001 by a mediocre developer with just bad taste in architecture … it’s a mish-mosh of styles with a faux French roof. When it was built, it sat on the market for years and was listed at $100 million, so maybe [Affleck and Lopez] thought they got a deal for buying it at $61 million. But remember, they also put millions into renovating it to their tastes.” as reported by the New York Post.

Mansion with complimentary taxes

The large mansion is also accompanied by an astronomical amount of taxes. The source said, “The property taxes alone on that house are $762,000 a year — and another $750,000 to insure it and maintain it. So, whoever buys it, they’re out at least $1.5 million per year just to keep the lights on.” Affleck and Lopez will also lose 10% of the house sale proceedings which the two will have to split because of the California mansion tax and realtor fees.

About the house, the source said, “It’s just a big, flawed diamond. People with that kind of money would rather spend $10 million on a (smaller) perfect diamond, rather than dropping $5 million on a huge diamond with visible flaws.”