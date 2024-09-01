Ben Affleck frets over relationship rumours with Kick Kennedy amid divorce from Jennifer Lopez: ‘He tried to erase…’

Ben Affleck is desperately trying to distance himself from rumours of a blossoming relationship with Kick Kennedy, particularly amid his recent divorce filing from Jennifer Lopez. He doesn’t want to get associated romantically with Kennedy as it can jeopardise his ongoing divorce. Affleck’s representatives have denied any truth in the rumours about a romantic relationship with Kennedy. However, insiders revealed to RadarOnline that the two have been spotted spending time together. Ben Affleck worried his association with Kick Kennedy in the latest rumours will affect his divorce negatively. ((@kickkennedy/Instagram, Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP))

Rumours with Kennedy raise concerns for Affleck

The Batman actor is apprehensive about his association with the 36-year-old and the potential impact of these rumours on the proceedings of the upcoming divorce. Kennedy’s father Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is publicly promoting former president Donald Trump for the forthcoming presidential elections. Affleck is worried that the rumours of a relationship with Kennedy will somehow link him to Trump as well.

An insider told The Daily Mail. “Ben should have said nothing ... He tried to erase Kick from his existence, and it was just not fair for her, or for anyone who knows her. He is trying to pull the 'I don't know her' card but what he failed to realize is that they weren't the only two people in the world that knew that they used to hook up, or that they were hanging out again.”

The source continued, “He fears that this will affect his divorce and, even though there was no overlap, saying he didn't even know her was not the right move.”

Affleck’s rep denies all rumours

The actor’s rep Jen Allen denied on Tuesday, August 27, any relationship between the two as she told the news outlet, “There is no truth to any of it. I don't know if they even know each other."

However, a source revealed to Page Six, “Their friendship has been going on for a while, even before Ana [de Armas]. When Ben started seeing Ana in 2020 and chose to quarantine with her during Covid, Kick was less than thrilled." They dated in January 2021, around the same time, Affleck began rekindling his relationship with Lopez.

The rumours of Affleck and Kennedy began when they were spotted together on numerous occasions, a few days after Lopez filed for divorce. The On The Floor singer filed for divorce on August 20.