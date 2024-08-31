JLo shares first social media post since filing divorce from Ben Affleck, spends ‘ultimate holiday weekend’ with…

Following reports that Jennifer Lopez was “heartbroken” after filing for divorce with Ben Affleck, the American singer was seen enjoying drinks with her friends in a bid to uplift her mood amidst all the drama and tension. Jennifer Lopez can be seen in the video serving drinks to her pals and advertising her business Delola at the $68 million matrimonial house that she and her estranged husband listed for sale in early July.(Insta)

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 55-year-old actress posted a video of herself playing pickleball and having drinks to start off Labor Day weekend. She captioned the video as “the ultimate holiday weekend combo.”

She can be seen in the video serving drinks to her pals and advertising her business Delola at the $68 million matrimonial house that she and her estranged husband listed for sale in early July.

Her ultimate weekend holiday comes almost after two weeks of filing divorce from Affleck, who has since dismissed rumors of dating Kick Kennedy, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

JLo poured drinks for her pal as they spent time together at her lavish mansion.

JLo flaunts her toned body

Ignoring all the rumors, JLo uploaded the same video to her Instagram Story along with a happy sun sticker and a happy note saying, “Hello long weekend.”

In the endearing clip, Lopez flaunted her toned body in a baby blue workout set.

The singer wore matching high-waisted sweatpants and a triangle top placed over a semi-sheer sports bra. She opted to wear white sneakers for their leisurely day.

JLo wore her loose pigtails to keep her brown waves out of her face and sported a radiant makeup look with loads of rosy blush for a stunning sun-kissed look.

She accessorised her sporty ensemble with similar chain-link bracelet and gold hoops earrings, in addition to oversized sunglasses with a brown tint.

Her post also comes after it was reported that Lopez no longer feels “comfortable” residing in the Beverly Hills property that she and Affleck formerly shared with their children.

She filed for divorce on August 20, the anniversary of their second Georgian wedding.

The couple hunted for the opulent mansion for almost two years and bought the $60 million property featuringthe12 bedroom, 24 bathroom in May 2023.