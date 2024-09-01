No revenge dress! Jennifer Lopez wore this outfit for first public appearance after divorce from Ben Affleck. Pics

Jennifer Lopez made her first public appearance after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck. The singer was photographed in Beverly Hills, California, for an event. The pictures show her stepping out of her car in a stylish outfit. (Also Read | Jennifer Lopez leaves little to the imagination in nearly-naked Schiaparelli bodycon dress) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022. They filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

No 'Revenge Dress' for Jennifer Lopez

Celebrities have been known to wear 'Revenge Dresses' after their breakup or split from their partners - remember Princess Diana's iconic off-the-shoulder LBD at the Serpentine Gallery Party in 1994. However, JLo dropped the style statement for a more stylish yet casual ensemble for her first outing since the split. The pop star wore a halter top and wide-leg denim pants with a brand-new ring that replaced the diamond wedding ring she had once received from Ben Affleck during their marriage.

What did JLo wear?

Jennifer's white cropped blouse features a halter crisscross neckline, a cut-out on the bust, a midriff-baring hem, a fitted silhouette, button closures on the midriff, and a backless design. She wore the top with denim pants featuring a high-rise waist, a flared fitting, and a floor-length hem.

The Ain't Your Momma singer accessorised her summer look with stylish additions, including a Hermes medium crocodile handbag, pink-tinted sunglasses, chunky high heels, and lots of jewellery, including rings and gold and silver bracelets.

About Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's separation

Jennifer Lopez's outing comes 10 days after she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck. The couple were married for two years. Reportedly, the singer cited "irreconcilable differences" for their split. They have also put their $60 million marital home on sale.

JLo and Ben tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022. The couple had been engaged nearly two decades ago, in the early 2000s, before they called it quits days before their wedding. While the singer has twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, Ben has three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.