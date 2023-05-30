Jennifer Garner has day out at Disneyland with daughter Seraphina and Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme

It was a family affair as actor Jennifer Garner was seen taking a bunch of teenagers to Disneyland on Sunday. Among them was her 14-year-old daughter Seraphina Affleck along with Emme Maribel Muniz, Jennifer Lopez's 15-year-old child. The actor was seen spending time with the teenagers as they enjoyed their day in the theme park and even took pictures of them hanging out together. (Also read: Jennifer Lopez reveals the reason why she always walks a step behind Ben Affleck) Jennifer Garner at the premiere of her television series The Last Thing He Told Me in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

Jennifer takes Seraphina and Emme to Disneyland

A few photographs of Jennifer with the step-siblings were posted on Twitter by a fan account. They were captioned, "Jennifer Garner fulfils mum duties for Jennifer Lopez’s child, Disneyland outing is proof!!! Jennifer Garner took Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme and her own daughter Seraphina along with some of their friends on a fun trip to Disneyland." In the photos, Jennifer is wearing a blue sweatshirt with a smiley face and blue jeans. She also has a cross-body bag and a cap with her.

Meanwhile, Seraphina is wearing a grey printed T-shirt with jeans and Emme has worn a white T-shirt with a wool sweater and denim shorts. They were also spotted having fun on some rides in Disneyland, waving their hands in the air and screaming.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's relationship

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck got divorced in October 2018. The couple got married on June 29, 2005, in a private ceremony and have two other children, daughter Violet and son Samuel. Seraphina is their middle child.

Ben and Jennifer Lopez reconnected

Ben and Jennifer Lopez dated from 2002 to 2004, and called off their engagement when they parted. They reunited after 20 years and got married in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022. Jennifer Lopez shares her 15-year-old twins, Maximilian "Max" David Muniz and Emme with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Garner recently appeared in the Apple TV series The Last Thing He Told Me, which was about a woman whose husband suddenly vanishes one day. She also appeared in the Netflix film The Adam Project (2022) starring Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds.

Ben's last project, Air, starring Matt Damon, himself and Viola Davis released last month on Prime Video, which was also directed by him. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez's latest film Mother premiered on Netflix this month.

