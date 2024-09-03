Diddy federal probe far from over: Fancy Miami hotel issued a subpoena to hand over records; Ex Daphne Joy also named

Federal authorities are doubling down on the ongoing investigation surrounding sexual assault and trafficking accusations levelled against Sean “Diddy” Combs. In yet another twist, the embattled rapper and his former girlfriend, Daphne Joy, were named in a grand jury subpoena issued merely weeks ago. Federal authorities are doubling down on the ongoing Diddy probe. Their latest move prompts seriousness about the investigation as a grand jury subpoena now compels a Miami hotel to hand over confidential information about the disgraced rapper.(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

On August 31, TMZ reported that federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York sought to dig up potential dirt on the hip-hop mogul by extracting credible evidence from a hotel in Miami, Florida. The “Bad Boy for Life” is no stranger to the US city as he already has a home there, including Los Angeles. In March, Homeland Security agents raided the disgraced star’s homes during the ongoing investigation linked to numerous allegations, highlighted in multiple lawsuits.

Combs’ legal representatives have repeatedly denied his involvement in any such misdeeds, especially with attorney Jonathan Davis declaring earlier, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone.”

What do the prosecutors want out of this subpoena to the Miami hotel?

However, this latest twist in the Diddy probe proves that authorities are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to reviewing every record related to the Bad Boy Entertainment CEO.

Per the subpoena, authorities have requested that the unspecified Miami hotel turn in reservation records related to Diddy, his ex-girlfriend Daphne, and other people associated with him.

Highlighting the period from January 1, 2008, to the present day, the legal order compels the establishment to hand over billing information, check-in and check-out dates, room numbers, guest preferences and other requests, including room service.

Through this bold development, the federal authorities hope to document Diddy’s movements and connections. They’ve also asked the hotel officials to provide confidential data, including email addresses, phone numbers, and forms of payment.

The list doesn’t end there. Prosecutors are also interested in computer IP addresses and login information for those named in the order, along with their identification copies and vehicle details. Moreover, even surveillance footage at the hotel will be checked.

Brief background of Diddy's controversies and lawsuit row

Diddy’s credibility took a tumble after CNN exposed an old hotel footage of Combs ruthlessly beating and dragging his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in the lobby. However, his fall from grace was already the talk of the town ever since Ventura sued him in November 2023.

Although her complaint accusing Combs of a decadelong pattern of abuse, sexual assault, sex trafficking, human trafficking and other causes of action was quickly settled, Diddy has been named in multiple lawsuits since then.

The other most sensational case involves Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ $30 million suit. This legal tussle particularly gained more traction in the last few days as Combs pushed for his old producer’s filing to be dismissed. Lil Rod has until September 9 to decide which way to go.

Meanwhile, one of the more recent ones in headlines was about Sinaloa drug cartel member Alfredo P Gonzalez suing the Bad Boy CEO for allegedly destroying his illicit drug business. However, this filing was ultimately dismissed.