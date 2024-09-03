 'Unbothered' JLo wears a message for Ben Affleck amid divorce, 'She’s in bloom and...' | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
'Unbothered' JLo wears a message for Ben Affleck amid divorce, 'She’s in bloom and...'

ByBhavika Rathore
Sep 03, 2024 10:21 AM IST

Jennifer Lopez's latest post, showcasing a quote about being ‘unbothered’ is being interpreted as a subtle message to Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez recently posted several pictures on Instagram and it is speculated one of them had a message for her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. When Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance, the former was spotted with customised accessories and jewellery including a ‘Ben’ necklace and nameplate which spelt out ‘Affleck’. In a similar fashion, J.Lo is utilising her outfit to get a message across amid divorce.

Jennifer Lopez's recent post hints at a subtle message for Ben Affleck.(@jlo/Instagram)
Jennifer Lopez's recent post hints at a subtle message for Ben Affleck.(@jlo/Instagram)

J.Lo’s message via her outfit

The On The Floor singer posted an end-of-August photo dump on Saturday which comprised several photos reflecting how she spent the entire month. However, a picture piqued everyone’s interest which was a close-up shot of a t-shirt with a quote from poet R.H Sin, “She’s in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace.” The scribe who sells the t-shirt commented on Lopez’s post, “I gotta send you the shirt,” as reported by Page Six.

The second slide of her post also included a prominent mantra, “Everything is unfolding in divine order.” In another snap, the artist looked stunning in a white swimming suit selfie. Other pictures included snaps of her family, friends, dog, kids and herself in various moods. One picture captured her licking an ice cream cone in Dior. Evident from her pictures, Lopez spent her summer away from Affleck including including her birthday in July.

Lopez and Affleck’s divorce

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on Tuesday, August 20 and mentioned April 26, 2024, as their date of separation. The former couple spent the entire summer apart including important celebrations such as their second anniversary and Fourth of July celebrations.

The sources informed media outlet last month, “She’s very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn’t given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage. He hasn’t shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It’s gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself.” It is what Lopez has been concentrating on lately.

Meanwhile, Affleck was spotted with Kick Kennedy numerous times just days after the divorce and sparked rumours of being romantically involved.

