Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's split ‘has the potential to get ugly’ as they have no…

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who have been married for two years, are reportedly having difficulty reaching an agreement, and it “has the potential to get ugly,” per People, particularly because the couple doesn't have a prenup. Actor Ben Affleck, left, and actor-singer Jennifer Lopez attend the premiere of "The Last Duel" on Oct. 9, 2021, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The couple eloped at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas and did not sign a prenuptial agreement before their marriage. In her divorce filing, Lopez listed their separation date as April 26, 2024, and noted that their assets were “unknown.” Under California state law, only the income and assets acquired during their marriage are considered community property and subject to division. This includes their $60.8 million Beverly Hills mansion, which they purchased last year, as well as various projects and endorsements they have undertaken since tying the knot.

Currently, Lopez and Affleck are engaged in mediation, a process that offers a less formal and faster alternative to a traditional divorce.

Both Lopez and Affleck are slowly coping

Even amidst the divorce fiasco, Affleck appears to be in a positive state of mind. He is gradually settling into his new home in a neighbourhood he loves, close to his children. A source shared with People that Ben is “doing well” and is “slowly moving into his new home” after moving trucks were recently seen at the marital residence he once shared with Lopez. The insider explained, “He's where he wants to be: close to his kids and in a neighborhood that he loves. He enjoys working too, and is very focused on the positives.”

Affleck recently closed escrow on a $20.5 million five-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion in Brentwood on July 24, coincidentally Lopez’s birthday. Meanwhile, Lopez has been searching for a new home since May, but has yet to find a suitable property after the couple put their $68 million 12-bedroom Crestview Manor mansion on the market.

Not only theBatman star, Lopez is also reportedly coping well, though there is some “bitterness” surrounding the split. A source close to the singer and actress mentioned that “she still feels very fortunate” despite the challenges.

“She tried so hard to make things work and it didn't matter to Ben. She's surrounded by family, friends, and her kids,” the insider told People.

Lopez and Affleck's legal separation was finalized on April 26, and Lopez officially filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court on August 20, citing “irreconcilable differences.”