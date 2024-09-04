Ben Affleck frustrated with chatter about his new rumoured Kick Kennedy romance amid JLo divorce

Ben Affleck is reportedly “annoyed” by and fuming at all rumours about his romantic connections with Robert F Kennedy's daughter Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy. The Hollywood star is freshly reeling from the divorce drama with Jennifer Lopez. At the same time, their previously shared marital home in Beverly Hills home continues to sour the mood, barely showing any movement on the sales front. Ben Affleck was spotted with Kick Kennedy numerous times amid a divorce from Jennifer Lopez.(@kickkennedy/Instagram, REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo)

In addition, there's a sound possibility that fears of his assets and earnings soon becoming community property are keeping him up at night, given that JLo's August 20 divorce filing does not have a prenup clause.

Ben Affleck and Kick Kennedy relationship rumours emerged hot on the heels of Lopez filing for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on Bennifer's second anniversary of their 2022 Georgia wedding ceremony. Multiple entertainment outlets reported that the 52-year-old Air actor-director had been spending time with 36-year-old Kennedy. However, his spokesperson quickly shot down the speculation, saying they were not dating.

Also read | Taylor Swift is drawing up plays for Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce confirms ahead of 2024 NFL season opening

Ben Affleck and Kick Kennedy's sources set the record straight on relationship rumours

Jennifer Allen, a representative for The Accountant actor, told USA Today that there was “no truth to any rumour” as the two were " not hanging out. Not dating. no outing.” Similarly, TMZ and People also stated that sources had affirmed Affleck had no plans of rushing into a new relationship.

A day after recent reports claimed that Affleck is doing well and is “where he wants to be: close to his kids and in a neighbourhood that he loves,” another TMZ exclusive shares his frustration with the Kick Kennedy rumours having blown out of proportion.

While Kennedy is reportedly not romantically involved with Affleck, they're on the same page regarding their statements on the buzzworthy gossip. Akin to the Gossip Girl responding to the new twist, a Kick source also told the outlet that she was earnestly spreading the word in her circle that she is “definitely not dating Ben.”

Also read | After JLo, Ben Affleck is ‘where he wants to be’; she is also ‘moving forward’

In the meantime, the Batman star's longtime publicist, Jennifer Allen, has also firmly maintained, “There is no truth to any of it.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's still tied professionally amid divorce

Despite Ben and Jen's separation, their messy chapter is far from over. They might not cross paths on the personal front anymore, but their professional strings are still attached. Jennifer Lopez stars in forthcoming movies Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman—both co-produced by Ben Affleck and his BFF Matt Damon under the Artists Equity banner.

The former title premieres at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival this week on September 6. According to a previous People report, Lopez and Damon are expected to attend. Affleck, however, will remain absent, presumably avoiding any red carpet tension.