Ben Affleck and Kick Kennedy were linked in 2020, but he chose to date…: ‘She Was less than thrilled’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly parted ways, with divorce proceedings underway. Following the end of their high-profile relationship, Affleck’s name has been linked to Kick Kennedy. The pair were spotted together in Hollywood, sparking rumours of a romantic connection. While this may seem new, their bond dates back to 2020 when they were previously linked. However, Affleck ultimately chose to pursue a relationship with Ana de Armas at that time. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly parted ways with divorce proceedings underway.

Ben Affleck and Kick Kennedy’s friendship timeline

According to Page Six, the Accountant 2 star, now making waves again with his bachelor status, started hanging out with Kick Kennedy well before he began dating Ana de Armas in March 2020, sources reveal. The pair have been spotted together at the Polo Lounge in the Beverly Hills Hotel in recent months; however, the second-oldest child of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has known Affleck for longer than originally believed.

“Their friendship has been going on for a while, even before Ana,” an insider informed the entertainment outlet. “When Ben started seeing Ana in 2020 and chose to quarantine with her during Covid, Kick was less than thrilled,” the source added.

Ben Affleck’s rep responds to the dating rumour

After their fairytale romance, as seen in their recent documentary, J.Lo and Affleck's relationship took a surprising turn, ending in divorce. In the aftermath, Affleck appears to have reconnected with Kick Kennedy. Multiple sources have confirmed to PEOPLE that the 52-year-old actor and the young socialite have been spending time together. One source revealed that their connection has been developing since late spring.

"There is no truth to any of it. I don't know if they even know each other,” a rep of the actor informed the outlet.

“Affleck would love nothing more than to be part of the Kennedy clan. It’s a dream for any Boston guy … I think he would rather have that than a billion-dollar, red-carpet glam life with J. Lo,” another Hollywood source informed PageSix.

Who is Kick Kennedy?

For those unfamiliar, Kennedy is one of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s six children. Although Kennedy’s father was a contender in the 2024 U.S. presidential race as an independent, he recently halted his campaign and endorsed Donald Trump. On a different note, Kick Kennedy has had past romantic links with Harper Simon, son of Paul Simon, and was previously involved with billionaire banking heir Matthew Mellon before his passing in 2018.