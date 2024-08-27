‘Always been Ben’: Kick Kennedy's long-standing admiration for Affleck revealed

Robert F. Kennedy’s daughter, Kick Kennedy had eyes for Ben Affleck long before the two were seen together hanging out. It was recently reported that the two had been spotted together amid Affleck’s divorce from Jennifer Lopez. Their numerous appearances together also raised speculations that the actor had already moved on from his divorce. New sources claimed that Kennedy had a crush on Affleck for a long time. Ben Affleck was spotted with Kick Kennedy numerous times amid a divorce from Jennifer Lopez. ((@kickkennedy/Instagram, Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP))

Kennedy’s crush over Ben Affleck

Sources reported to People that Kennedy has “always” had a crush on the Batman actor. The source said, “Kick’s celeb crush has always been Ben.” It is unclear how Kennedy and Affleck met or the kind of relationship they share. The sources described Kennedy as a “partier” who “likes to have a good time.” It was also reported that the Gone Girl actor and Kennedy started to get to know each other sometime during the spring.

Affleck spent the following summer apart from Lopez which sparked split rumours. The divorce documents revealed Affleck and Lopez’s separation date as April 26.

Affleck and Kennedy have kept their newfound friendship hidden from the public eye but they were recently spotted at the Polo Lounge at Beverley Hills, together.

Kennedy’s dating life so far

Similar to Affleck, Kennedy also likes to keep her private life out of public scrutiny. She was briefly involved with Paul Simon’s son Harper Simon from 2013 to 2014. She also dated billionaire Matthew Mellon before he tragically died in 2018.

Affleck was married to ex-wife Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. Social media users believe Garner and Kennedy have an uncanny resemblance. He later rekindled his romance with the On The Floor singer which lasted for two years as they recently got divorced. Resources told Page Six, that Affleck let Lopez file for divorce to save him from further embarrassment as the latter felt humiliated by his decision of separation.