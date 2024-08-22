Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marital woes began on their honeymoon in Lake Como, Italy, an insider told Page Six. The couple had several public outings during their honeymoon, with a lot of shopping and PDA. They were caught on camera on various occasions. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marital woes began ‘during what was supposed to be the happiest time of their life’ (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)(REUTERS)

“He was unhappy with paparazzi following them. She is an international superstar, and he acted like it came as a surprise that they would be followed around,” the source said.

The source said that when the pair was not in front of the camera, “they would barely speak to each other during what was supposed to be the happiest time of their life. He sold her on him being a changed man, and that lasted a very short time.”

‘He doesn’t want [the entourage] and all the drama that comes with that in his home’

Another source said that Affleck finally came to his senses about their renewed love when his sobriety “started to settle in with normality.” When they began seeing one another again, “he was just getting sober … He was in a vulnerable state, and whatever their chemistry played into that … He was in this frenzied, excitable state,” the insider said.

Affleck has opened up about his struggles with alcohol in the past. The last time he returned to rehab was in 2018.

Once Affleck began adjusting to his sober life, the romance reportedly started wearing off. He wanted privacy, and the attention that came with Lopez’s celebrity status disturbed him, the insider said. “He doesn’t want [the entourage] and all the drama that comes with that in his home,” the source said.

Lopez has officially filed for divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage. The actress filed the papers in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 20, and listed the separation date as April 26, 2024.

Sources previously told the outlet that Affleck was “very protective” of Lopez, and thus held off on filing for divorce. “She’s furious. He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together … She made a big deal that he was the love of her life,” a source said in the past.