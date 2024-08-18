Ben Affleck being ‘respectful’ and giving space to Jennifer Lopez amid separation rumours: ‘Vowed to let her…’

Amid split rumours, Ben Affleck is believed to be letting Jennifer Lopez have have some time and space. Amid speculations of a separation, the two spent the entire summer away from each other. They also spent important holidays apart, including the Fourth of July, their wedding anniversary and J.Lo’s birthday. Ben Affleck will wait for Jennifer Lopez to file for divorce amid split rumours. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

Ben Affleck is giving space to Jennifer Lopez

As the two are moving on their separate ways, sources revealed that Affleck is trying to provide some space and time to Lopez. The source claimed, “Ben is being as respectful of J.Lo as he can right now since he was the one that left. But he’s moving forward with his life.” The insider also revealed that the actor is willing to wait until Lopez is ready to file for a divorce. “Ben’s vowed to let her file for divorce in her own time. Until that happens, he’ll continue to wear his ring,” as reported by OK Magazine.

Affleck recently bought himself a new place in Los Angeles as the couple listed out their shared Beverly Hills mansion. According to the source, Affleck is happier with his new place than his shared home with Lopez as it is much to his taste.

The source said, “He’s very happy to have a new home that fits him and his needs a whole lot better than the one he and J.Lo bought together. He never felt comfortable in that place, it was way too huge and ostentatious for his taste.” The source further added that the Batman Actor’s new place is “low-key in design” and as it is on a huge chunk of land, Affleck will have more privacy as and when he steps out of his home.

The couple’s birthday celebrations apart

Affleck recently celebrated his 52nd birthday with his kids in a small party at his rental where the On the Floor singer dropped by briefly to congratulate him. The latter celebrated her birthday in the Hamptons with a Bridgerton-themed party in July and received no visits from the actor. “Jennifer knew better, but a part of her was still hoping that he would show up,” a source revealed. “Some of the guests thought so, too."

Affleck was busy with shoot schedules in LA at the time for his upcoming film, The Accountant 2.