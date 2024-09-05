Lady Gaga in voluminous Dior gown and dramatic headpiece takes over the red carpet, fans say 'mother is mothering'

With three days still left at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, Lady Gaga has already claimed the red carpet spotlight. Attending the premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux, she delivered a fashion moment that will be remembered for years to come. If anyone ever thought all-black ensembles were boring, Gaga is here to set the record straight. She hit the red carpet in a larger-than-life gown with a dramatic headpiece that had all eyes on her. Lady Gaga dazzled at the Venice Film Festival in a voluminous Christian Dior gown paired with a vintage Philip Treacy headpiece.

It was the ultimate high-fashion moment, and once again, Gaga proved why she's the queen of the red carpet. When she steps out, it's like the competition doesn't even exist – she just takes over effortlessly. Scroll down to know more about her appearance. (Also read: Polka dots for Fall? Gaga's Venice Film Festival look for Joker: Folie à Deux hints at a maximalist Autumn/Winter'24 )

Lady Gaga stuns in voluminous Dior gown

Lady Gaga's voluminous drop-waist gown by Christian Dior Haute Couture was a showstopper in its own right, but the true star of the ensemble was her striking vintage Philip Treacy lace headpiece. Straight from the designer's fall/winter 2001 collection, this inventive headpiece was a masterpiece of craftsmanship, commanding attention from every angle. Gaga's gown featured a daring plunging neckline and a sweeping skirt with voluminous pick-ups, making a bold and dramatic statement as she glided across the red carpet.

To complement the stunning gown, Gaga draped herself in exquisite Tiffany jewels. She wore platinum and diamond earrings, a dazzling diamond necklace, and the timeless Tiffany Victoria bracelet, adding just the right amount of sparkle to her look. But what truly made the outfit unforgettable was the pièce de résistance: her black Philip Treacy headpiece.

Lady Gaga's glam makeup look

With intricate lace designs, two striking points at the top, and a delicate beaded black bow, the headpiece was a perfect fusion of gothic elegance and high fashion. In terms of makeup, Gaga went full glam with a stunning look. She opted for nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, and mascara-coated lashes that made her eyes pop. Her cheeks had a perfect touch of blush, and she finished off with a bold red lipstick. With her blonde locks styled in a chic bun, Gaga truly stole the spotlight, embodying the essence of a true diva.