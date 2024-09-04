Lady Gaga stops traffic in an iconic Philip Treacy headpiece and Dior dress in Venice

No one does fashion like Lady Gaga, period! The style chameleon arrived at the premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux during the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival in a voluminous Dior gown that featured a plunging neckline. As dramatic as the gown could be, Gaga finished off her look with an iconic headpiece from Philip Treacy, which was worn by Isabelle Blow in the year 2002. Lady Gaga looked every inch the stunner as she arrived at the premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux, at the Venice Film Festival 2024.

Lady Gaga wore the same headpiece that was worn by Isabelle Blow in 2002 from designer Philip Treacy.

The shutterbugs couldn't stop capturing the 38-year-old as she blew kisses in the air in the dramatic ensemble.

Lady Gaga was a sight to behold in a Dior gown at the Venice Film Festival red carpet.

She also adorned her neck with an alluring pendant necklace from Tiffany & Co and posed alongside her fiance, Michael Polansky. This is the couple's first major red carpet outing. The diamonds shone with all there might and Gaga complemented the all-black ensemble with cherry red lipstick. She truly conquered the Venice Film Festival's red carpet with her appearance and showed the other fashion mavens that Gaga's style is clearly not meant for the faint-hearted.