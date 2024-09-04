 Lady Gaga stops traffic in an iconic Philip Treacy headpiece and Dior dress in Venice - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lady Gaga stops traffic in an iconic Philip Treacy headpiece and Dior dress in Venice

ByAkshay Kaushal
Sep 04, 2024 11:46 PM IST

Lady Gaga arrived at the red carpet of Joker: Folie à Deux at Venice Film Festival in a voluminous gown and an equally striking headpiece.

No one does fashion like Lady Gaga, period! The style chameleon arrived at the premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux during the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival in a voluminous Dior gown that featured a plunging neckline. As dramatic as the gown could be, Gaga finished off her look with an iconic headpiece from Philip Treacy, which was worn by Isabelle Blow in the year 2002.

Lady Gaga looked every inch the stunner as she arrived at the premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux, at the Venice Film Festival 2024.
Lady Gaga looked every inch the stunner as she arrived at the premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux, at the Venice Film Festival 2024.

Lady Gaga wore the same headpiece that was worn by Isabelle Blow in 2002 from designer Philip Treacy.
Lady Gaga wore the same headpiece that was worn by Isabelle Blow in 2002 from designer Philip Treacy.

The shutterbugs couldn't stop capturing the 38-year-old as she blew kisses in the air in the dramatic ensemble.

Lady Gaga was a sight to behold in a Dior gown at the Venice Film Festival red carpet.
Lady Gaga was a sight to behold in a Dior gown at the Venice Film Festival red carpet.

She also adorned her neck with an alluring pendant necklace from Tiffany & Co and posed alongside her fiance, Michael Polansky. This is the couple's first major red carpet outing. The diamonds shone with all there might and Gaga complemented the all-black ensemble with cherry red lipstick. She truly conquered the Venice Film Festival's red carpet with her appearance and showed the other fashion mavens that Gaga's style is clearly not meant for the faint-hearted.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On