Polka dots for Fall? Gaga's Venice Film Festival look for Joker: Folie à Deux hints at a maximalist Autumn/Winter'24

Are we in for a loud Fall? Lady Gaga arrives in Venice with fiancé Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga will be walking the red carpet at the currently ongoing 81st Venice Film Festival for the upcoming mammoth release Joker: Folie à Deux. Arriving by a gondola, Lady Gaga walked the Hotel Cipriani dock with fiancé Michael Polansky by her side. If her spritely blonde locks weren't already a surprise in itself, the sublime yet non-conformist look for the evening asserted polka dots into the repertoire of Fall fashion trends.

The big rock on her finger — another confirmation on her engagement to Michael — is of course, timeless.

Lady Gaga flaunts her engagement ring given to her by fiancé Michael Polansky (Photos: X)

That dress however, screams retro. Sleek, silken and short, Lady Gaga's monochrome mini, carried a ruched, statement bow on the midriff, balanced out with sheer tights, solid black pumps and pitch dark sunnies. As statement as it was simple, the dress is more than a look. It's a statement harbingering the shift in trends as the season officially switches to Fall.

Fall fashion stereotypically puts the spotlight on the 'duller' spectrum of colours and plays heavier on texture and weave as opposed to prints, though the latter is not unheard of. Retro on the other, very simplistically put, is beautifully loud. Right away, we're faced with an aesthetic clash. But is that so bad?

While florals for Spring aren't groundbreaking (The Devil Wears Prada fans please say aye), polka dots for Autumn most definitely are, as is glitter and volume. Gaga turning out in polkas then, is yet another nascent confirmation of trend predictions swaying in the correct direction.

If you were planning to pack away your shimmer, shine and sparkles with the soon-to-drop temperatures, you might want to revise your plans. From sequined minis to bejeweled baggies to even shimmering tinsels, if runway trends are anything to go by, they all have a place in your Fall wardrobe. Don't believe us? Bottega Veneta, Comme des Garçons, Rabbane, Tory Burch, Dries Van Noten and even Zara have got with the brief.

Shimmer and shine have been dominating runways for the Autumn/Winter shows

If literally shining isn't really your thing, you can tone down the reflection and amp up the texture, playing heavy on volume. Some easy specimens with which to channel this trend is layering with ostrich feathers, or other renditions of a wooly, burly, warm touch. Look to Isabel Marant, Michael Kors and Dorothee Schumacher for inspiration.

Ostrich feathers and voluminous outerwear is another trend waiting to explode this Fall

Specifically circling back to retro, broad, oversized statement shoulders too are back. Not only is the aesthetic as 80s as it gets, but also feeds into the surging androgyny wave that has comfortably entrenched itself through all the annual fashion cycles.

Will you be having a loud and proud Autumn?