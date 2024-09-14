Trump vs Harris: Pennsylvania bakery's most-awaited ‘cookie poll’ gets clear winner with ‘astonishing’ margin

Ahead of the November 5 election, a family-owned bakery in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, has once again used cookies to extend their support for the presidential candidates as Americans prepare to vote for either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris. Trump vs Harris: While 5,200 of them have been sold with the sentiment “I support former President Trump,” just 500 had the sentiment “I support Vice President Kamala Harris.”(Instagram/Lochelsbakery)

The Lochel bakery has seen a surge in sales of the cookies. It is keeping tabs on the sales of their blue Harris and red Trump cookies as supporters of their respective candidates place orders from all over the nation.

While 5,200 of them have been sold as of Friday morning with the sentiment “I support former President Trump,” just 500 had the sentiment “I support Vice President Kamala Harris,” NY POST reported.

Kathleen Lochel says her playful initiative is all about ‘business’

Kathleen Lochel, the proprietor of Lochel's Bakery, discussed her years-long practice of selling cookies centered around presidential elections with Ross DiMattei of CBS News Philadelphia.

“Every sale gets marked off. Currently, right now, as you can see, Trump is in the lead significantly. And compared to the 2020 numbers, right now, year to date in 2020, the margin is astonishing,” Lochel said.

On being asked if the margin is higher greater than it 4 years ago, the bakery owner remarked that the former president is getting support from “all over the country.”

“And Montgomery County is a blue county per se, so I wanna get that out there, but at least a third of those cookies have been shipped all over the United States,” she added.

Lochel further stressed that her attempt is not politically driven but it is entirely about business. Speaking about her “out of the box” thinking, she mentioned that it is important to “get new people to come into your store, and in our case, shipping all over the United States right now.”

“That’s tremendous. Tremendous for us as a small business to produce this and sell this as well, and see the faces that are coming around to buy these from all over,” she continued.

Meanwhile, several cookie lovers expressed their support to Lochel and urged Americans to support her initiative by buying delicious cookies.

In a recent social media post regarding the “cookie tally”, the bakery clarified that this is a playful initiative, advising people to “keep calm... it's a cookie”.

According to Fox29, the bakery has conducted an informal poll since 2012, accurately projecting the results of three of the previous four elections. In 2020, the final cookie tally gave Trump the advantage with 31,804 cookies over Biden's 5,750.