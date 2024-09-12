ABC News debate moderator Linsey Davis was Kamala Harris' sorority sister? MAGA digs out video, ‘no proof’ junk others

After Kamala Harris was declared a clear winner in the presidential debate against Donald Trump many right wing accounts have been accusing ABC news of being bias and favourable towards the vice president. US broadcaster David Muir (L) and US broadcaster Linsey Davis (R) pose for pictures with ABC News crew members at the end of a presidential debate with US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 2024. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

Even Trump went on to claim it was a three-on-one debate where the moderators Linsey Davis and David Muir were being very soft to Kamala and interfered in his statements several times.

“It was a rigged deal, as I assumed it would be, because when you looked at the fact that they were correcting everything and not correcting with her,” the 78-year-old told the network over the telephone.

Now, a day after the debate, MAGA supporters are making a shocking new claim linking ABC News moderator Linsey Davis to Kamala Harris. ‘They are sorority sisters’.

One of them has pulled out an old video of Linsey where she claims to be Kamala's sorority sister.

In the video a male anchor is heard asking Linsey asking her to explain how is she Kamala's sorority sister. To which she replies, “Pearls are a symbol of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority incorporated which she (Kamala) pledged while she was at Harvard University.” She further goes on to say “it is symbolic of unity and sisterhood.”

Even as several MAGA supporters called it a conflict of interest that ABC should explain their stand.

Davis crossed the Theta Kappa chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha during her time at the University of Virginia, according to UVA Today. Following earning a bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia, she later earned a master’s degree in communications from New York University.

Row over 'sorority sisters' video

Even as MAGA wants to put ABC under scanner with its new sensational claim many junked the idea that the two have any connect.

Former Assistant US Attorney, Alicia Strohl Re, replied to the viral video claiming, “This is absurd and misleading. AKA is a national sorority with over 360,000 living members. Kamala Harris is 60 and attended Howard, while Linsey Davis is 47 and attended UVA. There is no evidence they have any personal relationship. Your boy lost fair and square.”

Another user commented, “Any sorority is a massive organization spanning hundreds of thousands to millions of members. Its not like they shared an actual house.”

Who are sorority sisters?

A sorority sister is a member of a sorority, which is a social organization for women typically found at colleges and universities. Sororities are focused on building lifelong bonds of friendship, providing support, and promoting personal growth, leadership, and community service.

When women join a sorority, they become "sisters" to other members, sharing a sense of belonging, mutual support, and shared traditions. Sorority sisters often participate in social events, philanthropic activities, and academic support networks. The sisterhood extends beyond college, offering a network of connections and friendships that can last a lifetime.