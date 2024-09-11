Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Who won the debate? How US media analysed it

The debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump has sparked intense reactions across the media landscape, with most outlets declaring Harris the clear winner. US presidential debate: Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris (AP)

The New York Times highlighted how Harris effectively put Trump on the defensive from the start, maintaining control throughout the debate. The matchup showcased a significant shift in the race since President Biden exited the scene, with Harris delivering a sharp and clear message while Trump appeared increasingly angry and defensive.

"Ms. Harris was for the most part able to deliver a crisp and clear message. Mr. Trump seemed angry and defensive," the publication stated.

“But while there were plenty of flash points, there did not seem to be a knockout blow that could fundamentally alter the dynamics of what by all measures will be an exceedingly close election in November. Ms. Harris attempted to portray Mr. Trump as a friend to billionaires and big corporations who would soak the middle class. Mr. Trump characterized Ms. Harris as a policy lightweight who was far too liberal to lead the nation.”

The Wall Street Journal echoed this sentiment, noting that Harris successfully baited Trump into animated responses on several issues, including his legal troubles. The debate saw a marked difference from Trump's previous face-off with Biden, with moderators actively pushing back against his falsehoods.

With a headline “Harris Baits Trump in Fiery Presidential Debate” the publication called out vice president as the clear winner.

USA Today described Harris' performance as forceful, rattling a defensive Trump. In a strongly worded analsysi it stated, "Donald Trump knocked Joe Biden out of the 2024 presidential race in the last debate, but the Republican found himself repeatedly knocked on his heels Tuesday night when squaring off against his new Democratic opponent: Kamala Harris."

MSNBC didn't mince words, declaring the debate an easy win for Harris. The network praised her for maintaining a poised and presidential demeanor, contrasting sharply with Trump's frustration. “Throughout Tuesday’s debate, the vice president looked poised, qualified and presidential — and that’s without comparing herself to the clearly frustrated former president with whom she shared a stage. Harris baited Donald Trump repeatedly, and mostly easily.”

On CNN, the focus was on Harris’ direct challenge to Trump. The debate was summed up by her statement: "You’re not running against Joe Biden. You’re running against me." Harris' confident approach stood out, leaving Trump struggling to regain his footing.

Even Fox News, often seen as more sympathetic to Trump, acknowledged that Harris won the debate. They noted that Trump appeared increasingly strident and divisive as the debate wore on, while Harris grew more confident, bolstered by the moderators' fact-checking of Trump's statements. “The vice president had some help, too. She was aided and abetted by two ABC News moderators who seemingly felt the need to fact-check virtually everything the former president said.”