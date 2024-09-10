Jeremy Renner shares ghastly footage of Davis wildfire as he evacuates his home

Jeremy Renner recently shared ghastly footage and photos of the Davis Fire as it approached his home near Lake Tahoe on Sunday, September 8. Earlier he confirmed in an interview with the Wall Street Journal in August that his primary residence is in Nevada. Jeremy Renner posted videos and photos of the encroaching Davis Fire(File Images/X/Jeremy Renner)

The Avengers star took to Instagram to show his followers the fast-encroaching wildfire that prompted him to evacuate his property near Reno, Nevada. He shared a photo of thick smoke looming over the mountains, captioned with “evacuated” alongside several prayer hand emojis. He also tagged the location as “Reno Tahoe” and added a fire emoji.

One photo, taken from his driveway, showed massive clouds of smoke and flames dangerously close to his home. A fire truck could be seen stationed on his property.

“When the wind shifts it’s either really good or really bad,” Renner wrote over another shot of the blaze.

Renner assured all he and others are ‘evacuated and safe’

The 53-year-old star assured his fans that he and others had safely evacuated. Over a photo of local firefighters from Washoe County, he wrote, “Everyone is evacuated and safe. Now for Mother Nature,” giving thanks to the emergency crews working tirelessly in the area tagging Truckee Meadows Firefighters/

He also shared two videos, in one, a plane is seen dropping red fire retardant over the burning trees, attempting to slow the spread of the flames. Another video featured a fire truck driving past a massive cloud of dark smoke that appeared to be moving ominously toward the road.

He also posted on X, captioning, “Reno Tahoe fires 🔥. Real close to our community. Stay safe out there.”

The Davis wildfire has already damaged 14 structures and burned through 6,500 acres, leading Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo to declare a state of emergency on September 8, per CNN. “This afternoon, I declared a state of emergency due to the Davis Fire. State agencies are working diligently to support local partners as we mitigate and eliminate this fire together,” he said in an X post.

The “wind-driven blaze” forced the evacuation of 14,000 people in Washoe County, and as of Sunday night, the fire was reported to be 0% contained. In addition to the Nevada blaze, California is battling 14 active wildfires, with one in the San Bernardino Mountains burning through 20,552 acres of land, according to the same source.